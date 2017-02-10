 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli notched up his 4th Test double hundred as India dominate proceedings in the one-off Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: Kohli’s double ton puts India in command
 
Jaya's soul won’t forgive OPS for trying to split party: AIADMK

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Those aligning with Panneerselvam are ‘beyond their expiry date’ and people will ignore them, says AIADMK.
 AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala paying tribute to J Jayalalithaa before meeting Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK today kept up its attack on O Panneerselvam, saying Jayalalithaa's "soul will not forgive" him for trying to split the party, and asserted that General Secretary V K Sasikala will be soon sworn in as Chief Minister.

Responding to party Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan hopping camps to join Panneerselvam, AIADMK Spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said those aligning with the Chief Minister are "beyond their expiry date" and people will ignore them.

He said those leaders "who had been ignored by Amma, those who are beyond their expiry date (politically), have joined Panneerselvam”.

"Even Amma's soul will not forgive Panneerselvam for trying to split the party," he told reporters here.

He expressed confidence that Sasikala, elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader, will soon take over as the Chief Minister.

"Chinnamma (Sasikala) had met the Governor yesterday. Good news will come soon. She will become Chief Minister," he asserted.

He also reiterated the party stand that DMK was behind Panneerselvam's revolt.

Tags: sasikala, aiadmk, o panneerselvam, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

