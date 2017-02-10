Pakistan's claim of 'secret nuclear city' figment of imagination: MEA

New delhi: India on Thursday termed as "figment of imagination" Pakistan's contention that it is building a secret nuclear city, saying it is a "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from issues like Pak-sponsored terrorism and harbouring of terrorists.

"These are completely baseless allegations. The so-called secret city appears to be a figment of the Pakistan imagination. India has always been in compliance with all its international obligations. This is a very strange statement coming from a country that does not have a separation plan and has a strong record of proliferation which is well known to the world.

"India has very different credentials. So, clearly this shows a lack of comprehension. Furthermore, there is no doubt that this is a diversionary tactic by Pakistan which aims to deflect attention from the real issue at hand - the continued state sponsorship of terrorism by Pakistan and its harbouring of internationally designated terrorists," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

He was asked about remarks by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria that "India is building a secret nuclear city... It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region."

Western media reports in 2015 claimed that India is building a top- secret nuclear city at Challakere in Karnataka, citing experts as saying it will be the subcontinent’s largest military-run complex of nuclear centrifuges, atomic- research laboratories, and weapons- and aircraft-testing facilities when it's completed.