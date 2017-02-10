Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan's claim of 'secret nuclear city' figment of imagination: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2017, 6:36 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 6:36 am IST
Western media reports in 2015 claimed that India is building a top- secret nuclear city at Challakere in Karnataka.
Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter)
 Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman, Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter)

New delhi: India on Thursday termed as "figment of imagination" Pakistan's contention that it is building a secret nuclear city, saying it is a "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from issues like Pak-sponsored terrorism and harbouring of terrorists.

"These are completely baseless allegations. The so-called secret city appears to be a figment of the Pakistan imagination. India has always been in compliance with all its international obligations. This is a very strange statement coming from a country that does not have a separation plan and has a strong record of proliferation which is well known to the world.

"India has very different credentials. So, clearly this shows a lack of comprehension. Furthermore, there is no doubt that this is a diversionary tactic by Pakistan which aims to deflect attention from the real issue at hand - the continued state sponsorship of terrorism by Pakistan and its harbouring of internationally designated terrorists," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

He was asked about remarks by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria that "India is building a secret nuclear city... It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region."

Western media reports in 2015  claimed that India is building a top- secret nuclear city at Challakere in Karnataka, citing experts as saying it will be the subcontinent’s largest military-run complex of nuclear centrifuges, atomic- research laboratories, and weapons- and aircraft-testing facilities when it's completed.

Tags: terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shot for Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor get romantic, have a ball on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi looked stylish as they promoted their film 'Jolly LLB 2' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Huma don stylish black as they promote Jolly LLB 2 in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Dip in rice production may lead to price rise

The available 83.5 tmc ft of Krishna water will be shared between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states in the ratio of 63.13:36.86

Hyderabad: Water Board overlooks extra water lines

No Water Board staff has turned up here to check on the practice despite complaints.

GHMC selling bulbs, fans to cut power use

This is being done to reduce the total power consumption in the city. (Photo: Representational Image)

TRS MPs claimed state had received ‘raw deal’

All India Institute of Medical Science

2 Telangana ministers want whistleblower moved

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham