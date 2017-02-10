Nation, Current Affairs

Nobody can hijack AIADMK, will not let it become 'family property': OPS

ANI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
In a reference to Sasikala, Panneerselvam said that those who want to capture the party are daydreaming.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam being greeted by various party supporters at his official residence in Chennai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: Addressing the media, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday said that the AIADMK could never be run on the directions of one individual.

“The party was developed as a huge banyan tree. Nobody can hijack it. Even if an attempt is made to do so, we will not let it happen,” Panneerselvam asserted in a clear reference to party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan, with whom he is locked in a bitter feud for power.

“Amma (Jayalalithaa) built the party after MGR with her hardwork and dedication. Amma used to say "this movement will continue for hundreds, thousands of years". No one can make this party a family property. Those who want to capture the party and power, it will only be their daydream. Definitely, good things will happen," the acting CM added.

“AIADMK was formed to protest against family politics, but now it has gone into family politics. We will not let it happen,” said sacked AIADMK presidium chairman E Madusudanan.

Madusudanan went on to hail Panneerselvam as “Nirandhandara Mudhalvar” (CM forever).

Meanwhile, the AIADMK official Twitter handle reported Sasikala as saying, "Honourable Governor will safeguard democracy".

The OPS camp earlier on Friday wrote to the Election Commission seeking derecognition of Sasikala as the AIADMK general secretary.

While the camp has also alleged that Sasikala detained around 130 MLAs in a hostel in order to prevent them from crossing sides, the Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that charges of such detention were false.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who arrived in Chennai on Thursday and met both Panneerselvam and Sasikala, is expected to make a decision soon to resolve the political deadlock in Tamil Nadu. Sources have suggested that he may favour Sasikala's appointment as the CM, given that she has the majority of MLAs on her side. Sasikala on Thursday gave Rao a list of MLAs who support her, while Panneerselvam is said to have asked for a few more days to garner the numbers.

Earlier on Friday, DMK working president MK Stalin met the Governor and demanded that a government be established in the state.

He also disowned DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan's statement that the party would support Panneerselvam.

