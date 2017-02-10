Nation, Politics

Sasikala camp MLAs enjoying Karagattam, movie at beach resort

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V P RAGHU
Published Feb 10, 2017, 2:54 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 3:31 am IST
The MLAs reached the resort on Wednesday night and are staying there since.
On Thursday evening there was a special karagattam organised for the MLAs staying in the resort, insiders said. (Representational image)
Chennai: Scores of legislators, including six women MLAs, from Tamil Nadu assembly, who were believed to have been attracted to the Sasikala camp, are enjoying their stay at a beach resort in Kuvathur on East Coast Road, sources said. On Thursday evening there was a special karagattam organised for the MLAs staying in the resort, insiders said. “After karagattam, there was also screening of a movie in the evening,” an AIADMK man who is familiar with the situation told this newspaper.

The MLAs reached the resort on Wednesday night and are staying there since. Though they are allowed to enjoy all the facilities — floating restaurant, bar, beach among other things — coordinators of the sponsored ‘picnic’ had asked the MLAs to use the mobile phones only under their supervision. One MLA, reportedly furious over the fact that they were not allowed to use his mobile phone, walked out of the resort. He went back only after an actor-turned-MLA came out and pacified him.

Insiders also noted that the MLAs were trying to strike a deal with the coordinators. “We don’t know what the deal is. But they were talking about 50 per cent now and rest later,” added the insider. One of the party men who interacted with the reporters claimed that there are enough legislators in the resort needed to prove the majority for Sasikala. The resorts have rooms with daily charges ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000. The presence of MLAs in the resort and restrictions around the neighbourhood has irritated some of the villagers in the area.

