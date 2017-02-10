MK Stalin meets TN Governor, demands establishment of govt in state

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin on Friday met Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at the latter’s official residence in Raj Bhavan, amid the continuing tussle between AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and acting CM Panneerselvam.

After meeting Rao, Stalin, speaking to media persons, said that the Governor must ensure that proper governance was re-established in the state.

“The present dispensation is not even able to undertake local body elections in the state. No administration work has taken place for nearly 9 months; there's a standstill in the state. DMK has raised the issue and now the Governor must take action,” Stalin said.

Stalin said he had met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking establishment of a government in the state.

In perhaps a backhanded compliment to Panneerselvam, Stalin said, “After Amma's demise OPS took charge & took up the Jallikattu issue. But during the public protests, Jallikattu was taking place inside AIADMK”.

Stalin however refused to comment on Sasikala’s allegations that DMK was behind Panneerselvam’s revolt.

“I cannot spare my time to remark on those allegations,” he said dismissively.