Nation, Current Affairs

BSF jawan who posted video, under scanner for Pakistani 'Facebook friends'

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 9:27 pm IST
Officials said multiple Facebook accounts in the name of the jawan have been active over the social media platform.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
 BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The multiple Facebook accounts linked to Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who raised allegations of bad quality food being served to security personnel, have come under the scanner of intelligence agencies for having several 'friends' from Pakistan.

About 17 per cent of the over 6,000 'friends' in Yadav's accounts are from Pakistan.

The online platform allows a person to add people as friends from across the globe in his or her account.

The Home Ministry sources on Friday said that a scrutiny of Yadav's Facebook accounts where the BSF jawan had first posted a video clip showing the bad quality food, has showed that many residents of Pakistan were in his friends list.

His conversations with such contacts are being scanned, they said.

Officials said multiple Facebook accounts in the name of the jawan have been active over the social media platform and their authenticity is being ascertained.

Yadav had on January 9 posted a video on Facebook which showed a meal box comprising a watery soup-like dal, which he said had only turmeric and salt and a burnt chapatti.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High court has asked the Centre to allow Yadav's wife to meet and stay with him for two days at the base where he is posted at present.

The direction came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain informed the court that Yadav is not under any illegal confinement and he has been shifted to another battalion, 88th batallion headquarters at Kalibari, Samba in Jammu.

The bench directed the ASG, who was representing the Centre and BSF, to make all possible arrangements for the wife to meet her husband and there should be no difficulties while she visits the place.

The court's direction came after the jawan's wife Sharmila Devi moved the court by way of a habeas corpus plea, alleging that her husband is untraceable and the family has been unable to contact him for the last few days.

Advocate Manish Tewari, appearing for the woman, said that since February 7, the wife was not able to speak to her husband and even the BSF chief did not reply to the representation sent by the family in this regard.

Tags: bsf, tej bahadur yadav, mha, pakistan, facebook
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: File)

BSF man who posted video moved to another unit, not arrested: MHA to HC

The petitioner has claimed that after the video was floated, her husband was missing and there was no news of him.
10 Feb 2017 5:12 PM
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

After BSF jawan who posted video goes missing, Delhi HC to hear wife's plea

The woman has claimed that her husband, Tej Bahadur Yadav, is untraceable and the family has been unable to contact him for last three days.
10 Feb 2017 2:01 PM
Tej Bahadur and his wife Sharmila. (Photo: Facebook)

Row over food: Spouse moves HC claiming BSF jawan is untraceable

She has sought a high-level enquiry into his disappearance as well as the recent rejection of his plea for voluntary retirement.
09 Feb 2017 8:32 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

74 bull tamers injured, 23 hospitalised during Jallikattu in Madurai

The bull tamers are seen trying to tame the sporting bull that is released into arena for Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram near Madurai. (Photo: K Manikandan/File)

Govt to take 'harsh punitive' action against shell companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata blames demonetisation for drop in WB's revenue earnings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assembly in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Cong leader Tytler says no to lie detector test in anti-Sikh riots case

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)

WB allocates funds for people affected by note ban in Budget

Finance Minister Amit Mitra presents the state budget 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly as opposition party MLAs boycott the session, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham