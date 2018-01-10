search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC doesn't have right to 'make' law: Muslim law board on triple talaq

ANI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
A member of the board says that the work of the SC is to make decisions within the purview of law and not to 'make' the law.
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. (Photo: File)
 The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. (Photo: File)

Aurangabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday raised questions over the Supreme Court's move in the triple talaq issue and said the court does not have the right to 'make' the law.

A member of the board, Maulana Ata Ur Rehman Rashdi, said the work of the Supreme Court is to make decisions within the purview of law and not to 'make' the law.

 

"This very role of the court is a violation of basic rights which can never be accepted. The interference of the apex court and the government in the Shariat laws is also wrong," Maulana maintained.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 seeks to criminalise instant divorce, triple talaq.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats.

The bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offence. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp. 

Tags: aimplb, triple talaq, triple talaq bill, supreme court, muslim women (protection of rights on marriage) bill
Location: India, Maharashtra




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9 signs you could be magnesium deficient

Leafy greens are rich in magnesium. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Scientist Sivan K appointed chairman of ISRO, replaces AS Kiran Kumar

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sivan's appointment as secretary, Department of Space and chairman of Space Commission for a tenure of three years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. (Photo: isro.gov.in)
 

New breast cancer test could help spare women from chemotherapy

Scientists develop breast cancer test that could help spare women from chemotherapy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men enjoy more leisure time than women as they don't help with housework: study

It was also observed that the inequality in leisure time taken by men and women has actually increased over time (Photo: AFP)
 

New study dispels notion about mobile phone causing neck pain

Physiotherapists advised that relaxing and staying active should allow people to tackle pain (Photo: AFP)
 

Meghan Markle shuts down social media accounts ahead of her wedding

Markle will be under Kensington Palace after her marriage and posts will be made on her behalf by the communications staff (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indrani called Peter from spot where Sheena's body was dumped: Driver to court

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T raids jewellery chain Joyalukkas’ stores across country over tax evasion

I-T sleuths raiding 130 premises of Joyalukkas' stores on charges of alleged tax evasion. (Photo: Twitter/@JoyalukkasIndia)

Amid TN transport staff strike on low pay, CM tables MLA wage hike bill

In July 2017, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy had made the announcement, inviting criticism at a time when the state’s farmers were protesting in Delhi for loan waivers and better minimum support price. (Photo: ANI)

Another JNU scholar missing; CCTV clip shows him exiting campus’ east gate

According to reports, Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him. (Photo: Facebook)

Gwalior students write on sanitary pads to Modi to withdraw 12 per cent GST

Students from Gwalior launched this campaign to create awareness about harassment faced by women and to make efforts toward their empowerment. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham