Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak inducted in Theresa May's top team

Indian-origin lawmaker Sunak was inducted into Theresa May’s government in the reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday.

The 36-year-old has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Theresa May's office tweeted late on Tuesday: "Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @mhclg #Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/C46oGC7O3z — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 9, 2018

Rishi Sunak won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the 2015 general elections in the country.

Akshata Murthy was his classmate at the Stanford Business School. The couple has two daughters.

More women and ethnic minority lawmakers were appointed to junior ministerial positions in a move May said was aimed at making the government look "more like the country it serves".