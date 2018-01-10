search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak inducted in Theresa May's top team

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Rishi Sunak has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Indian-origin lawmaker and son-in-law of Infosys co founder Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak was inducted into British PM Theresa May’s government in the reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab | Youtube)
 Indian-origin lawmaker and son-in-law of Infosys co founder Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak was inducted into British PM Theresa May’s government in the reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab | Youtube)

Mumbai: Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, has been inducted in the British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

Indian-origin lawmaker Sunak was inducted into Theresa May’s government in the reshuffle of her top team of ministers and secretaries on Monday.

 

The 36-year-old has been appointed as an under secretary of state in Britain's Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Theresa May's office tweeted late on Tuesday: "Rishi Sunak MP becomes Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Rishi Sunak won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in the 2015 general elections in the country.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy were classmates at the Stanford Business School.

Akshata Murthy was his classmate at the Stanford Business School. The couple has two daughters.

More women and ethnic minority lawmakers were appointed to junior ministerial positions in a move May said was aimed at making the government look "more like the country it serves".

Tags: rishi sunak, infosys, theresa may
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

With Google Pay, the company aims to make mobile payments less confusing. Whenever users make a purchase from Google or from any of its partners, they will see an option for Google Pay.
 

Virat Kohli's fan succumbs to death after pouring kerosene to set himself on fire

After watching Kohli depart cheaply for just 5 runs, Bariya committed suicide by setting himself on fire using kerosene. (Photo: AP)
 

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?

It is reported that the Indian cricket team management denied BCCI’s offer to send Test core early to South Africa to get acclimatised to the conditions. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Dale Steyn or not, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson to unleash 4 pacers on India

Ottis Gibson said that when you are playing at home you play to your strengths. (Photo:AP)
 

After war of words, Kangana and Karan to reunite; actress 'looking forward' to it

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in 'Ungli.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Middle class can hope for big tax relief in budget 2018-19: Report

The proposals before the Finance Ministry is to hike the tax exemption limit from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to at least Rs 3 lakh if not 5 lakh. (Photo: File | PTI)

Indian-origin man stripped of his US citizenship, first under Trump regime

President Donald Trump has stepped up a broader crackdown on illegal immigration since taking office in January 2017. (Photo: AFP | File)

India has huge potential: World Bank projects 7.3 per cent growth in 2018

All in all, improved labor market reforms, education and health reforms as well as relaxing investment bottleneck will help improve India's prospects, the director said. (Photo: File | AP)

No proper inspections, trade licences, NOCs dictates by bribes: MG Prabhakar

Everything depends on the bribe amount paid and if this continues the city will see more such incidents. (Photo: DC)

Bar inferno sparks Bengaluru’s fears

The BBMP conducted drives across rooftop restaurants and bars, closing down eight and issuing notices to 150 establishments for violating fire safety norms. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham