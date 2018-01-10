search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indrani called Peter from spot where Sheena's body was dumped: Driver to court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Indrani Mukerjea had accused her husband of abducting Sheena and caused her disappearance.
As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. (Photo: PTI/File)
 As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The former driver of Indrani Mukerjea, Shyamvar Rai on Tuesday told a special CBI Court that Indrani spoke to Peter Mukerjea on the phone during the recce of the spot where her daughter Sheena Bora's body was eventually dumped. 

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, had in November last year, alleged that her husband and former media baron Peter, with the help of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai and other persons had abducted Sheena and caused her disappearance. 

 

Indrani also alleged that she suspected Peter created circumstances and framed her, leading to her arrest in the case. 

Indrani had also sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena.

Peter had termed the allegations made by his wife as false and defamatory before a special CBI court.

Peter, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said "Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case."

Soon after Peter's statement, Indrani withdrew her allegations but insisted on getting Peter’s call data records. 

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012. 
According to the chargesheet, Peter Mukerjea was in London at the time of the incident and Indrani was also in the UK and came to Mumbai a few days before Sheena’s murder.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: sheena bora, sheena bora murder case, cbi, indrani mukerjea, peter mukerjea, shyamvar rai




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2018: Google simplifies mobile payments with its ‘Pay’ service

With Google Pay, the company aims to make mobile payments less confusing. Whenever users make a purchase from Google or from any of its partners, they will see an option for Google Pay.
 

Virat Kohli's fan succumbs to death after pouring kerosene to set himself on fire

After watching Kohli depart cheaply for just 5 runs, Bariya committed suicide by setting himself on fire using kerosene. (Photo: AP)
 

Kohli, Shastri turned down BCCI offer to send Test specialists early to South Africa?

It is reported that the Indian cricket team management denied BCCI’s offer to send Test core early to South Africa to get acclimatised to the conditions. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

The change in ozone levels above Antarctica from the beginning to the end of southern winter — early July to mid-September — was computed daily from MLS measurements every year from 2005 to 2016.
 

Dale Steyn or not, South Africa coach Ottis Gibson to unleash 4 pacers on India

Ottis Gibson said that when you are playing at home you play to your strengths. (Photo:AP)
 

After war of words, Kangana and Karan to reunite; actress 'looking forward' to it

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in 'Ungli.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I-T raids jewellery chain Joyalukkas’ stores across country over tax evasion

I-T sleuths raiding 130 premises of Joyalukkas' stores on charges of alleged tax evasion. (Photo: Twitter/@JoyalukkasIndia)

Amid TN transport staff strike on low pay, CM tables MLA wage hike bill

In July 2017, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy had made the announcement, inviting criticism at a time when the state’s farmers were protesting in Delhi for loan waivers and better minimum support price. (Photo: ANI)

Another JNU scholar missing; CCTV clip shows him exiting campus’ east gate

According to reports, Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him. (Photo: Facebook)

Gwalior students write on sanitary pads to Modi to withdraw 12 per cent GST

Students from Gwalior launched this campaign to create awareness about harassment faced by women and to make efforts toward their empowerment. (Photo: ANI)

Union cabinet headed by Modi to review FDI policy today

According to sources, FDI policy review in various sectors is expected to figure in Wednesday’s meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham