Nation, Current Affairs

I-T raids jewellery chain Joyalukkas’ stores across country over tax evasion

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Search aims at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetisation in the two firms.
I-T sleuths raiding 130 premises of Joyalukkas' stores on charges of alleged tax evasion. (Photo: Twitter/@JoyalukkasIndia)
 I-T sleuths raiding 130 premises of Joyalukkas' stores on charges of alleged tax evasion. (Photo: Twitter/@JoyalukkasIndia)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted country-wide searches at over 100 stores and other premises belonging to two major south-India based jewellery chains on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

The action is being carried out against Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas and another firm connected with it.

 

I-T sleuths are raiding 130 premises of the business houses in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and other locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, I-T sources said.

They further added that the action is aimed at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetisation in the two firms. Tax sleuths detected huge cash deposits and sale figures of gold, diamond and jewellery in their accounts.

The Chennai wing of the department is coordinating the nation-wide action, involving over 100 tax sleuths and a number of police teams, sources said.

Tags: joyalukkas, income tax department, tax evasion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




