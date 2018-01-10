search on deccanchronicle.com
Another JNU scholar missing; CCTV clip shows him exiting campus’ east gate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2018, 12:05 pm IST
In one of the CCTV footages, JNU scholar Mukul Jain was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday.
According to reports, Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him. (Photo: Facebook)
 According to reports, Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Mukul Jain has been missing since Monday.

The Delhi Police has started the investigating the case. 

 

According to reports, Mukul, a resident of Ghaziabad, did not return home on Monday, following which his family members started looking for him.

Mukul's kin informed the university authorities, who then went through the CCTV footages.

In one of the footages, Mukul was seen exiting the east gate at 12:30 pm on Monday.

Mukul is a research fellow from School of Life Sciences at JNU. 

Earlier, Najeeb Ahmed went missing from the Mahi-Mandavi hostel of the JNU on October 15, 2016 following a scuffle with some other students, allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Tags: jawaharlal nehru university, mukul jain, akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad, najeeb ahmed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




