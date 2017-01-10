Nation, Current Affairs

Remove photos of political leaders from all hoardings before polls: EC

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
Between February 4 and March 8, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will hold Assembly polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked the poll machinery in the five poll-bound states to either cover or remove photographs of political leaders on all hoardings and advertisements which seek to project the achievements of any living political functionary or political party.

The commission gave these fresh directions by reiterating its instructions issued on December 12, 2004 after the chief electoral officer of Goa raised the issue after the election schedule was announced on January 4.

The poll watchdog said photos in advertisements or hoardings of similar type should also be removed or "covered suitably" so that spirit of its instructions is fully complied with.

The EC however made it clear that hoardings put up by the government which convey general message to the masses on family planning or social welfare schemes "may be allowed to be displayed".

"However, all those hoardings, advertisements which seek or purport to project the achievements of any living political functionary or political party and which carry their photos or name or party symbol should be removed forthwith...

"...No political party or functionary can use public resources and incur or authorise expenditure from public exchequer to eulogise himself or itself or enhance his/its own or any political leader's image," it said.

The poll panel made it clear that such images or hoardings "undoubtedly amount to their individual/party election campaign at public cost".

Between February 4 and March 8, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are going for Assembly polls and the Model Code of Conduct came into force on January 4 when the schedule was announced.

Tags: election commission (ec), assembly polls, political hoardings
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

Rid government posters of PM’s photos: Congress to Election Commission

The Congress said that the commission had removed such posters carrying the photographs of chief ministers of the states going to polls.
10 Jan 2017 2:23 AM
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

EC asks Expenditure Observers to check black money during polls

Donations received by the candidates and political parties in excess of Rs 20,000 should not be in cash.
10 Jan 2017 8:10 AM

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sports fraternity comes out in support of BSF jawan

BSF has taken cognisance of the allegations and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bangladesh court orders doctors to write legibly

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Modi kurta, jacket trends at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Both Modi Kurta and Modi jacket are registered brands and are also available at Jade Blue stores across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Volkswagen cars now available via central police canteens

All the Central Armed Police Forces personnel including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles along with other central security agencies employees can now buy Volkswagen cars.
 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to play her in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Puducherry govt told me to be mere figurehead: Kiran Bedi slams Cong

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI)

SC pulls up Centre for no mechanism to monitor NGO funds

Supreme Court of India.

BSF questions constable’s motive, says has been shifted for 'neutral' probe

Inspector General of BSF, General DK Upadhyay (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Withdraw letter to EC pledging MLA support to you: Mulayam to Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Welfare of forces priority, but troops satisfied: Govt on BSF man's videos

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham