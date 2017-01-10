Nation, Current Affairs

NRI Ashok Mago shows the way, gives $25,000 to war widows

He wants these women to do degree courses and take up jobs.
Bengaluru: Setting an example for philanthropic initiatives by overseas Indians in India, the founder chairman of the US-India Chamber of Commerce, Dallas, Ashok Mago, handed over a cheque of $25,000 to the Indian Development Foundation to be used for the welfare of widows of the Indian Army. He wants these women to learn distance education courses and stand on their own feet after losing their sole breadwinners in the line of duty.

He handed over the cheque to Gen. (Retd) V.K. Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, on the third day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here on Monday. Deccan Chronicle caught up with him, and here are excerpts from an interview with Mr Mago.

What made you donate money to Indian Development Foundation?
I left India in 1974 and headed to the US to take up a career in the banking sector. I grew by setting up my own real estate and consultation business. I wanted to do something for my mother country. The idea is to set an example for other Indians living abroad to contribute their mite for the development of the nation from which they hailed.

You specifically wanted the money to be used for the welfare of widows of Indian soldiers.
Yes. I trace my roots to Ambala, Haryana. My father was a railway employee and in Ambala, we had many Army families. I spent most of my childhood with those families. At times when the sole breadwinner of the family loses his life in a war, the future of the family becomes a question mark. The most affected is either the mother or the wife, who are left alone. Their continuous source of income is affected.

How do you feel the contribution will be utilised to make affected members stand on their own feet?
I will visit the Haryana Pravasi function after the PBD here. I will interact with officials there and make arrangements to provide laptops to the affected members.

What will they do with the laptops?
We will help them take up distance education courses from the Dallas County Community College at Dallas. They can choose from a list of courses offered by the college and begin their course and be certified.

Have any arrangements been made so that once they complete their courses, they can start earning?
Yes, the main objective is to make them stand on their own feet. Such earning arrangements will be made and it is too early to comment as they are still in the pipeline.

Do you feel your donation to IDF will be used effectively and transparently?
Yes, I have full faith in IDF and the External Affairs Ministry. I am convinced with their transparent operation.

