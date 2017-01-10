Nation, Current Affairs

Bulls not harmed or physically tortured during jallikattu: O Panneerselvam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2017, 5:57 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 7:11 am IST
Mr Panneerselvam also said there was “groundswell of sentiment and support” for the conduct of jallikattu across the state.
Though the Union Government issued a notification in January 2016 that allowed conduct of jallikattu, the Supreme Court struck down the order immediately.
 Though the Union Government issued a notification in January 2016 that allowed conduct of jallikattu, the Supreme Court struck down the order immediately.

Chennai: With just a few days to go for Pongal, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam Mondaydashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate promulgation of an ordinance “removing legal impediments” to ensure conduct of jallikattu, the traditional bull taming event.

Jallikattu is usually conducted on the second day of Pongal festivities — Maatu Pongal — that falls on January 15 (Sunday) this year in Alanganallur and other parts of Madurai district and elsewhere in southern Tamil Nadu. The event was not held in 2016 and 2017 after the Supreme Court in May 2014 banned jallikattu.

Though the Union Government issued a notification in January 2016 that allowed conduct of jallikattu, the Supreme Court struck down the order immediately. In the letter on Monday, the Chief Minister spoke in detail about jallikattu and the place it has found in the Sangam Era literature.

“Given that Pongal festival, which holds great importance to the people of Tamil Nadu, is less than a week away and jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities, considering the urgency of the issue, the Government of India should consider promulgating an ordinance removing the legal impediments, enabling the conduct of jallikattu during Pongal, 2017,” he said in the letter.

Mr Panneerselvam also said there was “groundswell of sentiment and support” for the conduct of jallikattu across the state. Recalling the efforts made by his predecessor J. Jayalalithaa in ensuring that jallikattu is conducted every year during Pongal, the Chief Minister said the Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in the case relating to jallikattu.

He reminded the Union Government of the Tamil Nadu Government's demand to denotify bulls as “performing animals” and suitably amend Section 11(3) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by introducing a new clause specifically exempting Jallikattu in addition to other exemptions already provided in the Act.

“Jallikattu is inextricably linked to rural, agrarian customs and has religious significance, with families donating bulls to temples in fulfillment of vows. Jallikattu also addresses the cause of conservation of native germplasm since bulls with excellent physical attributes are reared. Further, bulls are not harmed or physically tortured during jallikattu,” the CM said in the letter.

Tags: pongal festival, o. panneerselvam, jallikatttu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and several other stars were spotted for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Football, bash, travel, rehearsals, promotions keep Bollywood stars busy
Iulia Vantur, Esha Gupta and Esha Gupta were seen on the sidelines of their dance performances for a television show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Urvashi, Esha gear up for their dance performances
Numerous international celebrities came out in their stylish best at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Priyanka and other stars dazzle at the Golden Globe Awards
Filmstars were spotted by photographers at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Hrithik, Aditya-Shraddha, Kangana flaunt their distict style
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta were seen at a fashion show held by fashion designer Archana Kocchar related to the Discon event on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Alia, Esha redefine class at fashion show
John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Neeta Ambani were seen felicitating the winners of a football competition for youngsters in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Sachin, Abhishek felicitate young football champions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

Sri Lanka's civil service is largely based on traditions inherited from the country's former British colonial rulers who governed the island nation from 1815 until 1948. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. (Photo: AFP)
 

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor
 

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (Representational image)
 

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK: 79-year-old woman goes on 5-year crime spree, says was bored of routine

The woman said that she began shoplifting when she was in her mid-70s as she desperately wanted to get out of her hometown. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

And the Karnataka 's Lokayukta is...Justice Shetty?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa and Speaker K.B. Koliwad at a meeting to discuss the Lokayukta’s appointment, on Monday

Diaspora must contribute more to motherland: President Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee presents Pravasi Bharatiya Samman to Portuguese PM Antonio Costa on the concluding day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru on Monday. MoS for External Affairs V. K. Singh and CM Siddaramaiah look on (Photo: R. Samuel)

Hiremath opposes choice, says Justice Shetty under a cloud

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa and Speaker K.B. Koliwad at a meeting to discuss the Lokayukta’s appointment, on Monday

Poor academics: Mysuru varsity VC blames politicos

A file photo of the centenary celebration of University of Mysuru which was inaugurated by the President

Bengaluru: Endosulfan cripples the Menezes’ hopes

A file photo of BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje with Santhosh Menezes
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham