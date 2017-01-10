In Gujarat, Modi says India 6th largest manufacturing country in world

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Gujarat, the land of Gandhi and Patel, is also the land of business. Modi was speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017, an event being attended by Nobel Prize winners, global leaders and top industrialists from India and from other countries.

The four-day summit is being held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar. The summit, held once every two years, was launched in 2003 by Modi while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Here are the highlights: