In Gujarat, Modi says India 6th largest manufacturing country in world

Published Jan 10, 2017, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
India is also among the top 10 countries in terms of FDI inflows and this is not the end, says Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017 in Gandhinagar (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Gujarat, the land of Gandhi and Patel, is also the land of business. Modi was speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017, an event being attended by Nobel Prize winners, global leaders and top industrialists from India and from other countries.

The four-day summit is being held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar. The summit, held once every two years, was launched in 2003 by Modi while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Here are the highlights:

  • I welcome you all to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This has been a very successful summit since 2003. I want to make special mention of Japan and Cananda, who participated in the summit right from the start.
  • I also want to thank you all who are here today. Without your support this would not be possible.
  • I am happy to say that this event has grown with each Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
  • 100s of companies showcase their products and services.
  • Gujarat - the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel also is the land of business.
  • Gujarat represents the region that sends the largest number people to various corners of the globe and they are all very successful.
  • It is said that democracy cannot deliver quick results and good governance.
  • But we have seen in the last two-and-a-half years that it, in fact, is possible.
  • The highly educated, dedicated and talented workforce is promising both for the country and for businesses.
  • Our institutions and scholars are recognized all over the world.
  • India is also the hub of Research & Development. We are the second largest pool of scientists and engineers.
  • Our government was voted to power on the basis of the promise of good governance and development. It is our vision and mission to deliver that.
  • E-governance is easy governance. It helps in ease of communication and resolving problems.
  • I am proud to say that the digitising of India's economy is happening before you.
  • We have worked tirelessly for the last many months, especially the last few, to ensure India is one of the most digitised economies in the world.
  • In 2014-15, India contributed 12.4 per cent of the global economic growth.
  • We have worked to put in place many reforms - be it GST, IPR, Bankruptcy law, etc.
  • These are just a glimpse of the direction in which India is headed.
  • You would have also noticed that India has improved its practices, policies and economic profile and has jumped ranks in global reports.
  • Our ranks have been constantly improving. India is becoming an easier place to do business with each passing month.
  • We are getting more integrated with the world with each passing day. We are also following global best-practices.
  • You all will see that soon, India will be the easiest and one of the best places to do business.
  • India is a young country and the unleashing of this youth will catapult India ahead and fast-track growth.
  • India is also among the top 10 countries in terms of FDI inflows. But this is not the end.
  • India has been the top-most country in terms of ROI (Return On Investment).
  • Leaders the world over are talking of 'Make in India'. This has opened many doors leading to India.
  • Competition has always existed. But wherever there is good governance and business-friendlyness, the world has descended there.
  • I would like to thank everyone in the Gujarat government for making this a success.
  • Manufacturing has grown 9 per cent in 2015-16. We are now the world's 6th largest manufacturing country in the world.
  • India is one of the most attractive markets for the auto sector - both in terms of sales and in terms of manufacturing.
  • India's development needs are massive, our development agenda is promising.
  • Everyone will have a good standard of living. Every Indian will have a roof over their heads; every household will have clean water and 24X7 electricity; we want wider roads and faster railways.
  • Most importantly - make our cities, towns and villages clean and green. I am confident that all this will see the light of day soon. We are working towards these targets every day.
ADVERTISEMENT
