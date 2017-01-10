IIT-Madras student Gorla Vineeth is Chennai topper in CAT

Chennai: Gorla Vineeth, a final year student from IIT Madras, has come out as a topper in Chennai with 99.99 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, a gateway to the top business schools.

CAT 2016 results were announced on Monday. Of 1.95 lakh candidates, 20 candidates have scored overall 100 percentile in CAT 2016.

“These 20 candidates are all male and all engineers,” said Rajendra K. Bandi, convener, CAT 2016. “However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and women candidates have scored 100 percentile,” he said in a statement.

Gorla Vineeth, a final year B.Tech electrical engineering student at IIT Madras, has scored 219.81 out of 300 in CAT. He secured 99.99 percentile (out of all the candidates appeared for exam 99.99 per cent of them have scored less than 219.81 marks this year).

“Before writing the exam I was expecting 100 percentile as I was doing well in the tests. But, I have wasted some time in answering a single question. So, I thought I would score a bit lower,” Vineeth said.

“Now, I will try to do the interviews well. I am looking to join either IIM Ahmedabad or IIM Bangalore,” he said adding that he also got the job in IIT-M placement inter-view.

“If I do not get admission in these two institutions then probably I will take the offer,” he added. His father Sivasankar Reddy is working with All India Radio, Chennai, and mother Aruna is the housewife.

Another final year B.Tech (Chemical Engineering) student from IIT Madras, Yash Maheshwari has scored 210.03 out of 300 marks and secured 99.98 percentile.

“The 99.98 percentile is a pleasant surprise and hard work has paid off. The mock tests really helped me,” Yash said.

“I want to study either in IIM Ahmedabad or IIM Bangalore. I want to gain some experience in the corporate and then decide about the future,” he added.

Generally, the students' performance in the CAT 2016 has been good.

“Our students have done exceedingly well this year. But, we are yet to do the detailed analysis of the results,” said Arvind Mantry, centre director, TIME, Chennai.