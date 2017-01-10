Nation, Current Affairs

EC issues notice to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for remarks on population control

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2017, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Speaking at a sant sammelan, Sakhsi Maharaj said that those who talk of four wives and 40 children are responsible for population problem.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued show cause notice to BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his remarks that those who talk of four wives and 40 children are responsible for population problem, saying prima facie he has violated the model code of conduct.

He has been given time till Wednesday morning to file his reply as to why no action should be taken against him.

The Commission notice issued last night said prima facie he has violated the model code which came into force on January 4 following announcement of assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

It said read in entirety, his remarks "have effect of promoting enmity between classes of society."

Speaking at a sant sammelan in Meerut last week, Sakshi Maharaj had said, "Desh mein samasyaein khadi ho rahi hain jansankhya ke karan. Uske liye Hindu zimmedar nahin hain Zimmedar toh wo hain jo chaar biwion aur chalees bachchon ki baatein karte hain." (There are problems in the country because of the growth of population. Hindus are not responsible for that. Those responsible are the ones who talk of four wives and 40 children.)

He also said that the money earned from cattle slaughter was being used to fund terrorism.

The BJP MP's remarks come days after the Supreme Court ruled that political parties and candidates can't seek votes in the name of religion or caste and ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on February 11.

Tags: sakshi maharaj, election commission, bjp, show cause notice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BJP MP and religious leader Sakshi Maharaj (Photo: PTI)

Those with 4 wives behind population rise: Sakshi Maharaj stirs row in UP

The remarks two days after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in poll bound Uttar Pradesh.
07 Jan 2017 1:35 PM
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Why is Jaitley silent on 'third class' BJP leaders like Sakshi Maharaj: Azmi

Azmi further asked the Centre to increase the standard of the living of the poor rather than just making comments.
09 Jan 2017 7:50 AM

World Gallery

Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters.

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
A massive crowd of mostly barefoot Filipino Roman Catholic devotees joined an annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ held under tight security due to fears of a possible attack following the killing of a suspected Islamic extremist leader.

Thousands gather at Manila for annual Catholic procession amid heavy security
Millions of Americans were struggling under a winter storm that blocked roads and covered airports in snow, paralyzing transportation from Alabama all the way to New York City.

Winter storm cripples South, wrecks havoc across US
An Army veteran who complained that the government was controlling his mind drew a gun from his checked luggage on arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire in the baggage claim area Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, authorities said.

5 dead, 8 injured in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.

Refugee boy scouts learn, bond on camping trips in US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Android one can get

A whopping Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version of the Pixel XL seems like burning a hole in your bank balance.
 

Yograj Singh targets MS Dhoni again as Yuvraj Singh makes a comeback to Team India

Yograj Singh has once targeted MS Dhoni saying Dhoni’s decision to step down from India’s limited-overs captaincy has led to Yuvraj Singh’s comeback to the Indian side. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 

Cheque for the priest, bathroom for the bride: Unique cashless wedding in Jharkhand

(Representational Image)
 

CES highlights: Tech to expect ahead in 2017

There are a few practical pointers to personal technology trends that would touch us in 2017.
 

This sketch of Saif-Kareena’s son Taimur is just too adorable

Saif and Kareena with the baby and Saif posing with the sketch.
 

In Gujarat for Vibrant Summit, Modi skips yoga to have breakfast with mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Welfare of forces priority, but troops satisfied: govt on BSF man's video

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Printing of Rs 2,000 notes should be stopped in future: Ramdev

Yoga Guru Ramdev (Photo: PTI)

Chitfund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s CBI remand extended

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Security forces kill 1 terrorist in Bandipora encounter

The encounter broke out in Parray Mohalla Hajin area of Bandipore district. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

5 members of a family killed after 2-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

The building collapsed during the wee hours of Tuesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham