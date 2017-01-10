Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi-Moscow rift? Modi may visit Russia after Vladimir Putin’s invite

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2017, 6:58 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 6:58 am IST
The invitation was extended by Russia at a meeting between PM Modi and the Russian Deputy PM Dimitry Rogozin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: In the light of differences cropping up between the world view of New Delhi and Moscow that has resulted in the Russian Federation moving closer to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi may visit Russia this year after an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The invitation was extended by Russia at a meeting between PM Modi and the Russian Deputy PM Dimitry Rogozin,  on the sidelines of the “Vibrant Gujarat” meet in Gandhi Nagar on Monday.

There has been considerable concern in New Delhi over Russia’s recent softening of stand towa-rds the Pakistan-based Taliban that has continued to commit terrorist acts in Afghanistan, Russia conducting joint military exercises with Pakistan and Moscow consulting Islamabad and Beijing over the future of Afghanistan in apparent retaliation to India growing closer to the United States.  At Monday’s meeting in Gandhinagar, Modi and Deputy Russian PM Rogozin discussed ways to cement the strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow. Sources said, “The Russian Deputy PM conveyed special greetings of President Putin and PM Medvedev. 

