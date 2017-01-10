Nation, Current Affairs

CM declares Tamil Nadu drought-hit; waives land tax for farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 10, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
The chief minister announced measures worth Rs 160 cr and Rs 350 cr to mitigate water crisis in the state.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: DC)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam declared Tamil Nadu drought-hit on Tuesday and announced measures worth Rs 160 cr and Rs 350 cr to mitigate water crisis in urban and rural local bodies respectively.

The chief minister also waived land tax and announced many sops for farmers.

The move comes after various farmer associations asked the state government to declare the region drought-hit and give them monetary compensation.

In December, the Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam demanded the state government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to family of farmers who have committed suicide or died of shock following crop failure.

In a letter to chief minister O Panneerselvam, association general secretary P Shanmugham said that the state has witnessed 19 per cent shortfall in rain in southwest monsoon and 61 percent short in northeast monsoon as per the Met department. Besides, the state did not receive its due share of Cauvery river water from Karnataka, which refused to release it despite the Supreme Court direction.

Farmers who began cultivation after the release of water from Mettur dam on September 20 witnessed withering of their crops without water, he said, noting that since November 4, 31 farmers have either committed suicide or died of shock following crop failure.

Tags: drought hit, panneerselvam, land tax, water crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Release Krishna water: O Panneerselvam to Andhra Pradesh

CM raises city water crisis in letter to Naidu.
08 Jan 2017 5:58 AM
DMK leader MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Panneerselvam not in position to act on drought: MK Stalin

While there is demand from every quarter to declare the state as drought hit, the AIADMK government had not acted, he said.
06 Jan 2017 2:55 AM

Technology Gallery

The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sports fraternity comes out in support of BSF jawan

BSF has taken cognisance of the allegations and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bangladesh court orders doctors to write legibly

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Modi kurta, jacket trends at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Both Modi Kurta and Modi jacket are registered brands and are also available at Jade Blue stores across the country. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Volkswagen cars now available via central police canteens

All the Central Armed Police Forces personnel including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles along with other central security agencies employees can now buy Volkswagen cars.
 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to play her in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Remove photos of political leaders from all hoardings before polls: EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners Achal Kumar Jyoti and Om Prakash Rawat, announcing poll schedule for five states. (Photo: PTI)

Puducherry govt told me to be mere figurehead: Kiran Bedi slams Cong

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI)

SC pulls up Centre for no mechanism to monitor NGO funds

Supreme Court of India.

BSF questions constable’s motive, says has been shifted for 'neutral' probe

Inspector General of BSF, General DK Upadhyay (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Withdraw letter to EC pledging MLA support to you: Mulayam to Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with father and SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham