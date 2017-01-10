CM declares Tamil Nadu drought-hit; waives land tax for farmers

Chennai: Chief Minister O Panneerselvam declared Tamil Nadu drought-hit on Tuesday and announced measures worth Rs 160 cr and Rs 350 cr to mitigate water crisis in urban and rural local bodies respectively.

The chief minister also waived land tax and announced many sops for farmers.

The move comes after various farmer associations asked the state government to declare the region drought-hit and give them monetary compensation.

In December, the Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam demanded the state government pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to family of farmers who have committed suicide or died of shock following crop failure.

In a letter to chief minister O Panneerselvam, association general secretary P Shanmugham said that the state has witnessed 19 per cent shortfall in rain in southwest monsoon and 61 percent short in northeast monsoon as per the Met department. Besides, the state did not receive its due share of Cauvery river water from Karnataka, which refused to release it despite the Supreme Court direction.

Farmers who began cultivation after the release of water from Mettur dam on September 20 witnessed withering of their crops without water, he said, noting that since November 4, 31 farmers have either committed suicide or died of shock following crop failure.