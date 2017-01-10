CBSE Boards from March 9; CISCE schedule yet to be announced

Students appearing for the JEE (Main) will have less than a week's time to prepare. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The anxiety of tenth and twelfth standard CBSE students regarding the holding of board exams ended on Monday. According to the new schedule announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the exams will be held from March 9 to April 29. The schedule for CISCE (Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations) is yet to be announced.

The earlier exam schedule (from March 1 onwards) clashed with the election schedule in five states, hence the rescheduling. Students appearing for the JEE (Main) will have less than a week's time to prepare. After completing the Chemistry exam on March 25, they will have to switch to JEE preparation mode.

Students appearing for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) are better placed since they will have one full month for preparation. The Biology exam ends on April 5 and NEET is likely to be held in the first week of May.

CBSE, in a statement, declared that annual examination results will be declared on time with the board having adopted several IT initiatives that will help in compiling the results faster.

Nearly 16.6 lakh students will be appearing for the Class X examinations while for the Class XII, around 11,00,000 lakh students have been enlisted from all over the country.