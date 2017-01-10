BSF questions constable’s motive, says he will be shifted for neutral probe

Srinagar: Responding to the allegations made by Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav regarding the quality of food served to the troops, Inspector General DK Upadhyay, on Tuesday, said that the issue was ‘sensitive’ and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

“I can't comment on the allegations yet. An inquiry has been ordered. If any lapses are found, strict action will be taken,” he said.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, had earlier shot three videos allegedly showing the pathetic condition of food served to the troops and also claimed that they had to even starve on some days.

“The food may not taste great, but we have never received any complaint from jawans regarding the same. In winters tinned and dehydrated food is available. The DIG had visited the camp before, and had asked everyone including Yadav about the quality of the food served, but no complaints were received. Yadav's intentions are probably different,” he said.

Pointing out that Tej Bahadur Yadav was to be court-martialled in 2010 for indiscipline, the officer said, “He was not dismissed for the sake of his family. He will be shifted to different headquarters so that there can be no pressure on him and a fair inquiry can be held.”

There will also be an inquiry as to why he was carrying a mobile phone while on duty, which is against the disciplinary guidelines, the IG added.