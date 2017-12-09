Venkaiah Naidu praises Hyderabad city, asks K T Rama Rao to make it most beautiful

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh (second right) and others during the diamond jubilee year celebrations of NMDC at Shilpakalavedika on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is the most happening and charming city of the country, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. He compared the capital city to 18-year-old girl upon whom the world rests its eyes and needs to be careful.

“Likewise with Hyderabad becoming an international attraction, it is minister K.T. Rama Rao’s role to dutifully make it most beautiful,” said the Vice-President on Friday, inaugurating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) at Shilpakalavedika in Hyderabad.

Mr Naidu, who is rather fond of acronyms, said NMDC means Nation's Main Development Corporation.

“Nation means all states and all people; we are celebrating NMDC’s achievements at the national level across all states.”

Appreciating the development of Bastar in Chhattisgarh by NMDC, Mr Naidu said that Maoist violence has not helped people, and Maoists should come into mainstream politics, fight elections and air their ideology and not block progress.

“Think of nation first, party next and self last. The world is looking to India to invest. It used to be red tape earlier, now it is red carpet for investors,” said Mr Naidu.

Transparency and accountability are key, and for that IT is necessary. “In the coming days everything should be online; if not, you will be standing in line forever,” he quipped.

He said that the job of the government is not to do business, but create infrastructure with novel thinking.

“Now that the money in bedroom and bathroom is back in the bank through the demonetisation initiative, government and PSUs should focus on strengthening infrastructure.”

He said PSUs should take NMDC as a role model. Chaudhary Birender Singh, Union minister for steel said that the steel policy is one of PRIDE, that is, P for production & productivity, R for research & development, I for Indian made steel, D for demand and increase, E for excellence in steel.

He said that governments will give preference to domestically manufactured steel and iron products moving forward.

He hoped that India will beat Japan and be second in production in steel soon.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, thanked the Vice President for supporting Chhattisgarh on par with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. He appreciated NMDC for its corporate social responsibility work in his state in education, health and social areas.

Y. S. Chowdary, minister of state for science & technology and earth sciences, Vishnu Deo Sai, minister of state for steel, Aruna Sharma, secretary, ministry of steel, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mahamood Ali, IT minister K. Taraka Rama Rao were among the dignitaries who attended the function.

The digital dashboard of the steel ministry was launched, as were a new logo, postage stamp and book of the 60 years of NMDC.

The Prime Minister’s trophy for best integrated steel plant was given to Tata Steel, and the Steel Minister’s trophy went to JSW Vijaynagar works for 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Jindal Steel won the first prize for maximum incremental improvement, while Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam, won the second prize.