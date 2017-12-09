Supreme Court seeks 100-year vision document to protect Taj Mahal

New Delhi: In yet another blow to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court on Friday once again refused to consider any ‘ad hoc’ measures for the protection of Taj Mahal, an historical monument. It asked the State to come out with a comprehensive vision document for at least another 100 years to save this monument from pollution. During the last hearing on November 20 a bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta had told the Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta “You (Uttar Pradesh government) cannot get Taj Mahal again if it is destroyed. Let us look at the broader picture to protect it.”

It had refused to grant permission to the state to go ahead with the construction of multi level car parking facility surrounding the historical monument. During the resumed hearing on Friday the bench again faulted the state for its ad hoc approach in submitting an action plan. The state filed the Comprehensive Environmental Management and Action Plan for protection of the Taj Trapezium Zone Area including the historical monument Taj Mahal.

The new affidavit said that TTZ Authority has representation from all stakeholders in the entire TTZ area of 10,400 sq. km. A developmental, infrastructural works can be undertaken only after NOC from TTZ authority, in addition to other authorities, as applicable. The court said the vision document must be prepared by including every stakeholder, viz School of Planning and Architecture, historians and members from the civil society.