search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Max Hospital loses licence over ‘dead’ baby

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 9, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 12:51 am IST
The hospital termed the order ‘harsh and unfair’.
A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors. The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to health minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as “not acceptable”.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services of the Delhi government’s heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order. In the order issued by the DGHS, the keeper of the hospital has also been directed to “refrain from admitting any new indoor patient and stop all outdoor treatment service in the premises with immediate effect”. The hospital termed the order ‘harsh and unfair’. Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Jain said the government will not tolerate “criminal negligence”, while terming the upscale private as a “habitual offender”.

 

Tags: max hospital, newborn death case




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prabhas reveals which actress makes him go 'wow' and she has a Baahubali connection

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Saaho.'
 

Twitter users share their 'worst' diving flops and it's hilarious

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors save Delhi man with ice pick in his back that had pierced his lung

The doctors made three incisions to insert a camera inside (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Gunman attempting to rob store spooked by cashier’s deadly stare

Video captured gunman trying to rob a store spooked by cashier’s deadly stare. (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Christmas tree brows are the must have festive trend this season

Christmas tree brows are the hottest new fashion trend taking the internet by storm. (Photo: Instagram/ taytay_xx)
 

20 most valuable books that could make someone very rich

An antique book expert shares his list of the 20 most valuable books that could fetch up to £50,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sexual harassment at work tops women’s woes

It is almost difficult for women not to be victims of sexual harassment. (Photo: DC)

Development, jobs and more: What Gujarat polls mean for first time voters

As Gujarat will vote on Saturday, for the debutants, what matters is development and jobs. (Photo: File | PTI)

Pakistan to give visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife: Sushma Swaraj

A Pakistan foreign office spokesperson said it will allow Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, to meet his wife and mother on December 25. (Photo: Screengrab)

SC to examine 157-year-old law on adultery punishing only men

The Supreme Court said it needs to examine why a married woman, who may have been an equal partner to the offence of adultery with a married man who is not her husband, should not be punished along with the man. (Photo: File)

Ready for punishment if Cong suffers in Gujarat polls due to my comments: Aiyar

The Congress on Thursday night suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party after he set off a firestorm by calling the prime minister 'neech kism ka aadmi' (a lowly sort of person), remarks fraught with adverse consequences for the party in poll-bound Gujarat.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham