Max Hospital loses licence over ‘dead’ baby

A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case on Tuesday found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, with immediate effect, for alleged medical negligence including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors. The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to health minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as “not acceptable”.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services of the Delhi government’s heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order. In the order issued by the DGHS, the keeper of the hospital has also been directed to “refrain from admitting any new indoor patient and stop all outdoor treatment service in the premises with immediate effect”. The hospital termed the order ‘harsh and unfair’. Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Jain said the government will not tolerate “criminal negligence”, while terming the upscale private as a “habitual offender”.