Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife, mum on December 25

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Pak assures safety of former naval officer’s wife, mother.
Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi/Islamabad:  In a major move described as a “positive development” and “good news” by New Delhi, Pakistan on Friday agreed to India’s request to allow both the mother and wife of imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet him. Visas will now be given to both of them for a likely meeting on December 25. Islamabad had earlier proposed that only Mr Jadhav’s wife be allowed to meet him but New Delhi had requested that his mother too be allowed to accompany her daughter-in-law. 

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said, “The government of Pakistan has conveyed that they will give visa to the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav. I have spoken to Ms Avantika Jadhav, mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, and informed her about this.” An MEA Spokesperson said, “It is good news as far as we are concerned. It is a positive development.”   Pakistan has proposed that the meeting take place on December 25 but the Indian government is expected take a final decision on the date after consultations with Mr Jadhav’s mother and wife. Islamabad will also allow an Indian   diplomat to accompany the two, an official said.

 

This will be the first time that an Indian will be allowed to meet Mr Jadhav, 47, after his imprisonment in Pakistan last year. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May had halted his execution on India’s appeal.   India had earlier made it clear that the diplomat accompanying Mr Jadhav’s wife and mother should be present at the meeting with him in jail.

Pakistan has also agreed to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Mr Jadhav’s wife and mother during their Pakistan visit, thereby fulfilling India’s request for sovereign guarantees for the same. Meanwhile, at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said a diplomat from Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be present in the meeting to be held on December 25. 

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, pakistan




