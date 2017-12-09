search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala 'love Jihad': Hadiya meets husband in Salem

Published Dec 9, 2017, 12:41 am IST
This is their first meeting after court sent Hadiya to college.
Hadiya, Shafin Jahan
SALEM: Hadiya, the 24-year-old woman who made headlines after she converted to Islam, and her husband Shafin Jahan had an emotional reunion on Thursday when they met for the first time after several months.  The emotional meeting between the husband and wife took place at the Sivaraj Homeopathy College in Salem where Hadiya is pursuing her BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathy Medical Service).  

Sources said the 45-minute long meeting took place at 1 pm on Thursday, which was recorded in the CCTV.  This is the first time Hadiya and Shafin are meeting after the Supreme Court sent the woman back to the college in the last week of November.   “It was an emotional meeting and they both were elated to meet each other after almost a year. They both shared lot of memories,” sources said. 
The college facilitated the meeting after Shafin sought permission to meet Hadiya.

 

Hadiya is staying at the hostel to complete her house surgeon duties to secure the degree. Hadiya returned to the college on November 28 following the Supreme Court direction to the dean of the institution to ensure that she completes her course by staying at the hostel.  Hadiya had completed the four-and-half-year theoretical part of the course, before she had left the college in 2015 without attending the one-year practical part of the course. 

