K Chandrasekhar Rao wants 105 meter water lift ready by summer

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspected work at irrigation projects, including the Medaram dam in Peddapalli district and Ramadugu in Karimnagar district and examined the underground work being undertaken at the Kaleswaram project. Mr Rao examined tunnels, pump houses, surge pools, sub-stations and switchyards. Water lifted from Medigadda will reach Yellampally via Annaram and Sundilla. From Yellampally the water will be sent to an underground surge pool on the outskirts of Medaram village through a 9.53-km tunnel.

Transco CMD D Prabhakar Rao informed the CM that to pump water from the underground surge pool to Medaram tank, seven pump sets of 124.5 MW capacity each will be installed. Since the terrain is hilly and forested, the 400 MW sub-station will be constructed underground. Two of the seven pumps will be installed by June and the rest by December 2018, BHEL general manager Sundarajan said.

The Chief Minister said that the crucial phase will be when water is lifted 105 metres from Kannepally to Medaram through Sundilla. He wanted all the work to be completed by the summer. Mr Rao examined work at the Medaram-Ramadugu project. He examined the 15-km tunnel and the 5.7 km canal from Medaram to Ramadugu (Lakshmipur). Mr Prabhakar Rao told him that arrangements had been made to supply 973 MW required to run seven pumps having the capacity of 129 MW to lift water from Lakshmipur.

The Chief Minister instructed that the water lifted from Medaram and Lakshmipur should flow into the flood canal at the 99 km mark. He wanted arrangements to be made to pump 2 TMC of water every day. Mr Rao also wanted 1 TMC to be supplied to SRSP and another 1 TMC to Mid Mannair He said that the crucial phase of work in the Kaleswaram project is the process of the water reaching the flood canal from the Medigadda Barrage and Kannepally pump house and the quality of the work should be good. The work should be done simultaneously, he said. The CM will chair a full-length review meeting on the Kaleswaram project at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, when he will review the issues he had observed during this visit.