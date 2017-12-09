Hardik Patel says BJP busy making CDs

New Delhi: In the high-octane run-up to crucial first phase of elections in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi traded charges on Friday. Mr Gandhi also accused the BJP of not outlining its plans for Gujarat by not releasing a manifesto. He said, “The campaign in half of Gujarat has already ended. Polling will be held shortly. But the BJP has not announced its manifesto yet. The BJP has not told you what it will do for you in the next five years.”

Picking up from Mr Gandhi, Congress ally and Patidar leader Hardik Patel tweeted: “The BJP was busy making CDs... that is why they forgot to prepare a manifesto and the voting is tomorrow (on Saturday).” Mr Hardik Patel was indirectly referring to CDs where he was shown in compromising positions. Interestingly, just a day before polling, the BJP hurriedly released its manifesto for Gujarat on Friday. The Prime Minister, meanwhile, attacked the “mentality of the Congress”, and said work culture was not a part of the Congress’ policy. He said, “What the Congress has done so far is atkana, latkana and bhatkana.

They will either stall, keep an issue hanging or try to divert it.” Speaking in tribal-dominated Banaskantha district, Mr Rahul Gandhi further alleged the BJP government had snatched away 6.5 lakh acres of tribal land in Gujarat without giving proper compensation. He added, “Modiji is not saying a single word about the future of Gujarat at his rallies. Instead, Modiji talks about Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and so many global issues. This election is not about Modi or (Rahul) Gandhi... It’s about the people of Gujarat.”