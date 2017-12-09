search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat polls: 70 Electronic Voting Machines malfunction in Surat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 11:35 am IST
The EC has also requested for an additional 4,150 VVPATs to replace the defective ones and to keep some as reserve.
For the first phase of Gujarat elections, BJP and Congress are locked in head-to-head for 89 of 182 constituencies. (Photo: ANI | twitter)
 For the first phase of Gujarat elections, BJP and Congress are locked in head-to-head for 89 of 182 constituencies. (Photo: ANI | twitter)

Ahmedabad: For the first phase of Gujarat elections, BJP and Congress are locked in head-to-head for 89 of 182 constituencies. 

Kutch, Saurashtra have the maximum number of constituencies that vote in the first phase and are considered as crucial. 

 

According to reports, 70 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in Surat, some of which were later restored. 

According to Indian Express, during the First Level Checks (FLCs) conducted across the state, the Election Commission (EC) has rejected 3,550 VVPATs that were found to be defective. 

Vipul Goti, Master Trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha said, two machines and one VVPAT have been replaced and said everything is okay and voting has resumed. 

The percentage of VVPAT rejection has been the highest in Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Patan districts, official sources said Wednesday.

A total of 70,182 VVPATs will be used in the Gujarat polls that will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. Of these, 46,000 devices are brand new and are coming directly from the Bangalore-based Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL). The rest have been procured from 11 states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Haryana, Goa and Karnataka.

The EC has also requested for an additional 4,150 VVPATs to replace the defective ones and to keep some as reserve.

This is the first time, VVPATs are being used in all the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. Apart from the VVPATs, over 5245 Control Units (from a total of 62666 units) and 2907 Ballot Units (from 75000 units) were also found to defective during FLCs and have been returned. The control units were plagued with “clock-errors” and some were found to be broken.

Tags: gujarat polls, bjp, congress, evm malfunctions, vvpat, election commission




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tendulkar, Yuvraj, SRK invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding at Milan hotel?

The speculation of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage refuses to die down as it is now learnt that a luxury hotel in Milan will host the marriage. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Couples wanting to wed under the new law can lodge a notice to marry Saturday, but will have to wait a calendar month before exchanging vows. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja lashes out at a ‘gavaar’ fan on Twitter; here’s what happened

Ravindra Jadeja was earlier this week left in anger and was embarrassed when one of his fans called him ‘Ajay’ Jadeja (referring to former Indian cricketer) after the conclusion of the third Test against Sri Lanka.(Photo: AP)
 

Delhi air quality becomes 'poor' again

According to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the CPCB, the concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) breached the 24-hour safe limit of 80 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3). (Photo: AFP)
 

Prabhas reveals which actress makes him go 'wow' and she has a Baahubali connection

Prabhas is currently shooting for 'Saaho.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Create data base of service personnel: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Chennai: Over-worked poll officials don’t get incentives

When the Election Commission engages in poll related work, it seeks the help of officials from local bodies. (Representational Image)

Why 5,117 bogus voters not deleted: Madras High Court asks ECI

Madras High Court

Basic civic issues haunt VOC Nagar

VOC Nagar fish market maintained by the corporation cries for attention.

Chennai: Namesake candidates can be nemesis

An AIADMK cadre at RK Nagar sports ‘two leaves’ haircut to show support for his party. (Photo: DC0
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham