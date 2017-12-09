search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Gujarat election: 36 per cent voter turn up till 2 pm in first phase of poll

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 9, 2017, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Highest turnout of 38 per cent was recorded in tribal-dominated district of Tapi, while Narmada district recorded lowest turnout.
After the polling process began at 8 am, people could be seen stepping out of their houses despite the cold weather and queuing up to cast votes at polling stations.. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 After the polling process began at 8 am, people could be seen stepping out of their houses despite the cold weather and queuing up to cast votes at polling stations.. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Polling for the 89 constituencies of Gujarat assembly is underway on Saturday. 35.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 2 pm in first phase of Gujarat elections.

Meanwhile, over 30 per cent voter turnout was recorded till noon.

As per the data released by the Election Commission (EC), 30.31 per cent voters exercised their franchise between 8 am and 12 pm. The voting will end at 5 pm.

The highest turnout of 38.07 per cent was recorded in the tribal-dominated district of Tapi, while Narmada, another tribal-dominated district in south Gujarat, recorded the lowest turnout of 25.67 per cent.

Chief Electoral Officer for Gujarat BB Swain said though voting would end at 5 pm, those standing in queue outside polling booths before the process ends, would be given a chance to cast their votes.

Though there were reports of technical glitches in EVMs in Surat and some other centres, the polling process resumed after the machines were replaced, officials of the Election Commission said.

Speaking about it, Swain said, "We have received complaints of faulty EVMs from some places and all such machines have been replaced with the spare ones kept at the polling stations."

After the polling process began at 8 am, people could be seen stepping out of their houses despite the cold weather and queuing up to cast votes at polling stations.

Even some brides and grooms, clad in the marriage attires, came to polling booths along with their relatives to exercise their franchise before the wedding function. Such voters were seen in Bharuch, Bhabvnagar, Gondal and Surat.

A 115-year-old woman from Upleta town of Rajkot, Aajiben Chandravadia, also voted on Saturday. 

While a majority of the candidates of major parties cast their votes by noon, people are still making a beeline at polling booths in large numbers.

Several important leaders and candidates, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his opponent on Rajkot-West seat Indranil Rajyaguru, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and Congress MLA of Amreli seat Paresh Dhanani, among others, cast their votes. 

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara also got his finger inked and cast his vote in Rajkot.

A total of 89 seats out of 182 - spanning the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions - are up for grabs in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray.

Prominent candidates for Saturday's battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

The election is being viewed as a prestige battle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a litmus test for the leadership of soon-to-be Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. 

The election is a crucial battleground for the Congress and the BJP before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poll campaign shaped up as a duel between Modi and Gandhi, and often turned personal.

The Congress, in political wilderness in Gujarat for nearly 22 years, is desperate to break the jinx. It has raised issues such as the BJP's "hollow development model", besides demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi emerged as the Congress' pivot to take on the might of the Prime Minister on his home turf.

While Modi addressed about 15 rallies, Gandhi spent more than seven days in Saurashtra and south Gujarat, addressing a number of meetings. 

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the state to ward off any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

Security personnel have been deployed to maintain peaceful atmosphere for the smooth conduct of elections.

CCTV cameras have also been installed for effective monitoring and surveillance.

The high voltage campaign for the first phase ended on Thursday evening.

The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18.

Tags: gujarat elections, first phase of gujarat elections, voters turnout, bjp, congress
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Related Stories

As Gujarat votes today, all you need to know about first phase of polling
Gujarat polls: Modi urges voters, youth to turn out in large numbers


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Restorers find 250-year-old 'time capsule' in Jesus Christ statue's butt

Two carefully handwritten pages were found when the restorers were removing the piece of cloth that covers the Messiah's buttocks. (Photo: Youtube/davincirestauro)
 

Here’s why you should never drink champagne from a plastic cup

The study found that the bubbles in more expensive, fine sparkling wines are smaller and therefore make the wines taste better quality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tendulkar, Yuvraj, SRK invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding at Milan hotel?

The speculation of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage refuses to die down as it is now learnt that a luxury hotel in Milan will host the marriage. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Things heat up! Vinod Kambli, Aakash Chopra in a Twitter spat over Ajinkya Rahane

While Aakash Chopra hailed India's move of Rahane at No 3 to score runs, Vinod Kambli challenged Chopra’s comment. (Photo:Twitter/PTI)
 

Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Couples wanting to wed under the new law can lodge a notice to marry Saturday, but will have to wait a calendar month before exchanging vows. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Enthusiastic voters in Gujarat: 106-yr-old living witness to Dandi March casts vote

Motli Ba is among the senior-most voters in the state of Gujarat who witnessed the historic Dandi March led by Mahatama Gandhi in 1930 as part of the Civil Disobedience Movement. (Photo: Twitter | @airnewsalerts)

Gujarat polls: Amid EVM glitches, Ahmed Patel calls for immediate action

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters here, Patel slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi says Cong misleading Muslims, slams party leader for barb on parents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Lunavada. (Photo: ANI)

As Gujarat votes today, all you need to know about first phase of polling

A total of 977 candidates are in the fray, out of which 57 are women candidates. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Surgical strikes inside PoK were 'just another operation': Special paratrooper

India had carried out surgical strikes at seven terror launch pads across the LoC on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016 with the Army inflicting significant casualties on terrorists who were preparing to infiltrate from the PoK. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham