search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

C'garh: 4 CRPF jawans killed, 1 injured after their colleague opens fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 9, 2017, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 8:03 pm IST
According to reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the CRPF in the state's Bijapur district.
Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 Four CRPF jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh were killed by their colleague on Saturday.

One jawan was also injured in the firing.

 

According to reports, the incident took place in Basguda camp of the CRPF in the state's Bijapur district.

The injured jawan and bodies of those who were killed in Bijapur's Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp airlifted.

The accused has been apprehended.

Tags: central reserve police force, crpf, crpf jawan open fires at colleague, crpf basguda camp, crpf 168 battalion camp, jawans airlifted
Location: India, Chhatisgarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is where Virat Kohli will tie knot with Anushka Sharma

Considering the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26.(Photo: PTI)
 

Obese squirrel caught stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm

Squirrels are seemingly trying to ruin the holiday spirit all over New Jersey this season. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 5T review: A superb flagship for the price conscious

The OnePlus 5T manages to give us a familiar vibe as the Google Nexus 5, which is considered to be one of the best Android smartphones in history.
 

IMDb Top stars of Indian cinema 2017: 3 Khans and Baahubali stars dominate

While Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan have had a massive fan following since years, the rise of Baahubali stars' popularity is great to see.
 

Santa comes early this Christmas so dying toddler can sit on his lap 'one last time'

The image of Miles on Santa's lap was posted to the Secret Sleigh Project Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Zaheer Khan trolled by Sania Mirza on Maldives honeymoon with Sagarika Ghatge

The couple have wasted no time in making fans aware of the picturesque location. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong's claim of EVM tampering through bluetooth in Gujarat baseless: EC

Earlier, as voting for 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was underway, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia complained of possible EVM tampering at three polling booths in a Muslim-dominated area of Porbandar, a seat he is contesting. (Photo: AP)

C'garh: Civic official seeks sexual favours from woman over toilet construction

The woman told police that the accused threatened to demolish her house, by terming it illegal, if she did not accept his proposal. (Representational Image)

Father not guilty, hasn’t done anything: Daughter of Kannada tabloid editor

Ravi Belagere was arrested on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

RK Nagar bypoll: Returning Officer removed after actor Vishal's disqualification row

Actor Vishal's last-ditch efforts to enter the high-stakes electoral contest in RK Nagar fell flat on Thursday after he failed to 'locate' the two proposers, who had alleged that their signatures were forged, and produce them before Velusamy. (Photo: File)

4th time in row, Maharashtra CM faces air scare as chopper makes force-landing

This is the latest in a series of incidents involving Fadnavis while flying in a helicopter. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham