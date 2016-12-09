Nation, Current Affairs

Modi-govt to introduce plastic currency to prevent counterfeiting

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 4:18 pm IST
The Government had informed Parliament that one billion plastic notes of Rs 10 denomination would be introduced in a field trial.
The Reserve Bank for long has been planning to launch plastic currency note after field trials. (Photo: DC)
 The Reserve Bank for long has been planning to launch plastic currency note after field trials. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: Government on Friday informed Parliament that a decision has been taken to print plastic currency notes and procurement of material has started.

"It has been decided to print banknotes based on plastic or polymer substrate. The process of procurement has been initiated," Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha to a query whether RBI proposes to print plastic currency notes in place of paper ones.

The Reserve Bank for long has been planning to launch plastic currency note after field trials.

In February 2014, the government had informed Parliament that one billion plastic notes of Rs 10 denomination would be introduced in a field trial in five cities selected for their geographical and climatic diversity. The selected cities were Kochi, Mysore, Jaipur, Shimla and Bhubaneswar.

Plastic notes have an average life span of about five years and are difficult to imitate. Also, currency notes made of plastic are cleaner than paper ones. Such notes were first introduced in Australia to safeguard against counterfeiting.

Replying to another question, Mr Meghwal said it was informed by RBI in December 2015 that they have received some banknotes of Rs. 1,000 without having security thread which were printed at Currency Note Press (CNP), Nashik, on paper supplied by Security Paper Mill (SPM), Hoshangabad.

An enquiry has been initiated by Security Printing and Minting Corporation (SPMCIL) and the units involved (SPM and CNP).

"Major penalty chargesheet has been issued to the personnel concerned. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated as per departmental rules," the minister said.

Mr Meghwal further said action has been taken to strengthen quality procedure and online inspection system in manufacturing process and special training has been given to the persons concerned to avoid such types of mistakes in future.

"Additional inspections have been introduced to ensure defect-free production," he said.

Tags: plastic currency, notes ban, 10 rupee notes, counterfeit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

A powerful earthquake struck western Indonesia's Aceh province levelling hundreds of houses and shops, leaving countless people homeless and in need of basic supplies like food and water.

Indonesia quake aftermath: Residents cope up with destruction
A strong undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's Aceh province early on Wednesday, killing at least 52 people and causing dozens of buildings to collapse.

Strong earthquake rattles Indonesia killing dozens, injuring several
Cuba is nearing the end of its nine-day public mourning for Fidel Castro with a second massive rally in honor of the revolutionary leader. (Photos: AP)

Cuba nears end of mourning for Fidel Castro with second big rally
Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

Still from the film.
 

Too hot! During underwater photoshoot, Katrina Kaif finds serenity

Katrina Kaif
 

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
 

Ajinkya Rahane to miss ODIs and T20Is against England?

Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the last two Tests against England due to a finger injury. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation woes will end in 10-15 days: Centre to Supreme Court

The top court had on December 2 asked the Centre to spell out the measures taken to ease suffering of and inconvenience to the people in rural areas. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Markandey Katju moves SC for early hearing of contempt case

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju (Photo: PTI)

Cash for vote case: Hyderabad HC quashes ACB court order against AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Parrikar writes to Mamata, says deeply pained by allegations against Army

Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery issue: SC upholds maintainability of appeals by TN, K’taka and Kerala

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham