TN CM Panneerselvam, Sasikala pay homage to Jaya at MGR memorial

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, his Cabinet colleagues and Sasikala on Friday paid homage at the burial site of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa here even as silent marches and prayers continued to be held for the fourth day on Friday across the state to condole the passing away of the former chief minister.



In a surprise visit, Chief Minister Panneerselvam along with his Cabinet colleagues including Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Edappadi K Palanisamy, SP Velumani, and P Thangamani arrived at the burial site in the evening and paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.



Panneerselvam held discussions with officials over the arrangements in place for people to comfortably pay homage to the departed leader.



Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala was accompanied by her family members and they paid foral tributes and later spent sometime at the spot.



Earlier, Panneerselvam along with some ministers held a meeting with Sasikala on party affairs at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, AIADMK sources said.



This is the second time he is visiting Sasikala in as many days. On Thursday also he had held discussions with her.



Meanwhile, people continued to flock the site to pay their respects. They also continued to throng the Poes Garden residence.



Silent processions were taken out in several places across Tamil Nadu including the districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli as a mark of respect to the departed AIADMK supremo. Similarly, condolence meetings were also held.



Meanwhile, several advertisements hailing Sasikala as the successor of Jayalalithaa in the party were reportedly inserted by a section of AIADMK functionaries in Tamil evening newspapers.