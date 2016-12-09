Nation, Current Affairs

TN CM Panneerselvam, Sasikala pay homage to Jaya at MGR memorial

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 9:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 9:18 pm IST
Panneerselvam held discussions with officials over the arrangements in place for people to comfortably pay homage to Jaya.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan.
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, his Cabinet colleagues and Sasikala on Friday paid homage at the burial site of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa here even as silent marches and prayers continued to be held for the fourth day on Friday across the state to condole the passing away of the former chief minister.

In a surprise visit, Chief Minister Panneerselvam along with his Cabinet colleagues including Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Edappadi K Palanisamy, SP Velumani, and P Thangamani arrived at the burial site in the evening and paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

Panneerselvam held discussions with officials over the arrangements in place for people to comfortably pay homage to the departed leader.

Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala was accompanied by her family members and they paid foral tributes and later spent sometime at the spot.

Earlier, Panneerselvam along with some ministers held a meeting with Sasikala on party affairs at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, AIADMK sources said.

This is the second time he is visiting Sasikala in as many days. On Thursday also he had held discussions with her.

Meanwhile, people continued to flock the site to pay their respects. They also continued to throng the Poes Garden residence.

Silent processions were taken out in several places across Tamil Nadu including the districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli as a mark of respect to the departed AIADMK supremo. Similarly, condolence meetings were also held.

Meanwhile, several advertisements hailing Sasikala as the successor of Jayalalithaa in the party were reportedly inserted by a section of AIADMK functionaries in Tamil evening newspapers.

Tags: panneerselvam, aiadmk, jayalalithaa, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Panneerselvam met Sasikala at Poes Garden. (Photo: PTI)

Panneerselvam meets Sasikala twice in 24 hrs, fuels speculation of her elevation

Panneerselvam met Sasikala at Poes Garden with a host of senior ministers and AIADMK leaders.
09 Dec 2016 2:26 PM
Sasikala, the close aide of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa near her mortal remains kept at Rajaji Hall for public viewing in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Did Sasikala manoeuvre AIADMK to emerge kingmaker after Jaya's death?

Jayalalithaa's close confidante now holds the levers of power after meetings with AIADMK heavyweights throughout Monday.
08 Dec 2016 9:40 AM

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women sue groom, event company after being hit by drone

Image for representational purpose only
 

Duchess Kate steps out in Princess Diana's tiara

The Duchess of Cambridge snapped wearing Princess Diana's favourite tiara. (Photo: AP)
 

In Kolkata, adult film audience refuse to stand up for the national anthem

While some theatres do not have the men power to ensure a smooth implementation of this Supreme Court directive, others feel that in order to get people to stand they will have to seek help from the police.
 

Surat: Rs 76 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency seized, 4 detained

As the four occupants, including a woman, failed to give any satisfactory explanation about the source of cash in their possession, they have been detained, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Vietnam sign civil nuclear pact, three other agreements

Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam Ng​uyen Thi Kim Ngan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

10 juveniles escape from MP remand home after beating guard

Police are hunting for the boys. (Representational Image)

In Bihar, police to hold 'chai pe charcha' to cut down on crime

The idea was popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign in 2014 (Photo: PTI)

13,000 train ticket reservation counters to have POS machines

To give incentives for online ticket booking, railways will offer free insurance cover up to Rs 10 lakh. (Photo: PTI)

Black money hoarders opposing demonetisation: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham