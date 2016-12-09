 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay. (Photo: AFP) Live | Ind vs Eng, 4th Test, Day 2: India reach 62/1 at Tea, trail by 338 runs
 
Rescue operations continue in Andamans, 300 tourists evacuated

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 2:26 pm IST
Coast guard ships 'Kanaklata Barua' and 'Raj Veer' are now stationed at Havelock island and evacuating rest of the stranded tourists.
A defence official said three choppers of the Indian Air force landed at Havelock island, as the weather improved on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Port Blair: Around 300 out of the 1,400 tourists stranded in the two islands of Andamans due to cyclonic weather were rescued today as the Navy, Coast Guard and Union Territory administration jointly undertook a major evacuation drive.

A defence official said 85 tourists were rescued in three choppers of the Indian Air force in four air shuttles as the weather gradually improved today.

Another 200 tourists were evacuated in two naval ships of Coast Guard, which sailed out in the morning hours from Port Blair for the rescue operations, the official said.

Coast guard ships 'Kanaklata Barua' and 'Raj Veer' are now stationed at Havelock island and evacuating rest of the stranded tourists, the official said.

Four other naval ships were also pressed into service for evacuating the tourists.

The operation began in full swing as the weather gradually improved with the sun shining, four days after the cyclonic weather left around 1,400 tourists stranded in two islands of Havelock and Neil.

Located about 40 km from here, Havelock and Neil islands are the most popular tourist attractions of Andamans, and the worst affected.

