Nation, Current Affairs

I-T dept’s biggest haul: Rs 106 crore in new, old notes seized from Chennai

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 5:02 pm IST
This is the largest haul yet, with the tax department claiming that ‘this is an unprecedented amount seized in recent times’.
The cash were procured by the I-T deparmtment after raid on three businessmen. (Photo: Twitter)
 The cash were procured by the I-T deparmtment after raid on three businessmen. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: The Income Tax department has seized at least Rs 106 crore in cash, including Rs 10 crore in new currency, and gold bars weighing 127 kg in searches at multiple locations in the city to check tax evasion post demonetization.

This is the largest seizure of new currency notes after the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were scrapped on November 8. The I-T operation had been launched on Thursday.

Officials said S Reddy, a contractor working with the state government, has claimed the entire money and the gold as his own and is being questioned. "127 kg gold in 1 kg bars and Rs 96 crore in old currency and Rs 10 crore in Rs 2,000 notes have been seized by the sleuths after the operation," top I-T department officials said, adding "this is an unprecedented amount that the tax department has seized in recent times".

The department carried out the searches based on intelligence inputs about the activities of Reddy and few others for the last few days. Officials said the agency was investigating how the new notes in such a large quantity were stashed by the individual. The bundles of the new Rs 2,000 had no banking slips on them. They said the I-T teams had launched operations on at least eight locations of a "syndicate" involved in currency conversion.

The officials said a number of documents related to financial transactions, entries of gold sale and records of sale/purchase have also been seized by the tax sleuths. At least three people of the alleged syndicate are being questioned while few others are under the radar, they said. "He (Reddy) is a contractor working with the state government. He is claiming the entire cash and gold to be his own. Further probe is on," they said.

The I-T department, they said, will share the case details with the Enforcement Directorate and CBI for further probe into money laundering and corruption angles. Some bank officials are also under the scanner of the taxman.

The tax department had made the largest seizure of Rs 5.7 crore cash in new notes in Bengaluru few days ago after which two other central probe agencies, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, had taken over the cases to probe instances of corruption, money laundering and large-scale hawala transactions in the wake of the currency scrap on November 8.

Tags: income tax department, demonetisation, it raid

Related Stories

Representational Image. (Photo: Facebook)

Delhi: IT dept raids Axis bank branch, finds 44 fake accounts with Rs 100 cr

Axis bank officials are being interrogated in the matter.
09 Dec 2016 4:49 PM
The new and old notes seized by the I-T department.

Rs 100 crore in cash, 120 kg gold seized in Income Tax raids in Chennai

The raids were fallout of monitoring of phones and following the trail of Prem, who was trying to change some gold bars.
09 Dec 2016 1:15 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The announcement of Trump as TIME magazine's person of the year triggered a Photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Here's what netizens did to Trump's person of the year cover
National Geographic curates some of best nature and adventure photographs on its Instagram account. Their top-notch images are the reason why they have more than 64 million followers. Here are some of the most-liked images that the National Geographic team has crowd-sourced from various contributors.

National Geographic's most-liked Instagram images of 2016
Chanjae Lee loved spending time with his grandchildren in Brazil and would drive them to school everyday. But things changed when their parents (Lee’s daughter and her husband) decided to move back to South Korea. (Photo: Instagram/ @drawings_for_my_grandchildren)

Korean man learns social media to share drawings with grandchildren
St Nicholas is celebrated in Europe as the bringer of gifts and Father Christmas and Santa Claus are derived from him (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Angels and demons in Prague streets for St. Nicholas Day
From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

People dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Warner equals Sourav Ganguly’s ODI record

The batsman on Friday scored his second consecutive century against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ironman 'coaches' teen Spider-man to save the world in Homecoming trailer

Screengrabs from the trailer.
 

Befikre movie review: Old champagne with no fizz

Still from the film.
 

Too hot! During underwater photoshoot, Katrina Kaif finds serenity

Katrina Kaif
 

That cheap charger you bought could cost you heavily

A country like India is a rising market power with vast untapped potential for unbranded, low priced chargers, cables, surge protectors, adapters, among others and has a great potential for its growth in the coming years.
 

Ajinkya Rahane to miss ODIs and T20Is against England?

Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out of the last two Tests against England due to a finger injury. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation woes will end in 10-15 days: Centre to Supreme Court

The top court had on December 2 asked the Centre to spell out the measures taken to ease suffering of and inconvenience to the people in rural areas. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Markandey Katju moves SC for early hearing of contempt case

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju (Photo: PTI)

Cash for vote case: Hyderabad HC quashes ACB court order against AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Parrikar writes to Mamata, says deeply pained by allegations against Army

Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery issue: SC upholds maintainability of appeals by TN, K’taka and Kerala

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham