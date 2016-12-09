Nation, Current Affairs

Grand Marina memorial for Jayalalithaa before February 24

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S THIRUNAVUKARASU
Published Dec 9, 2016, 7:05 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 7:59 am IST
A grand memorial in memory of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is likely to stand tall on the Marina Beach.
The design for the memorial, expected to be a grand structure (PTI: Photo)
 The design for the memorial, expected to be a grand structure (PTI: Photo)

CHENNAI: Come February 24, a grand memorial in memory of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa is likely to stand tall on the Marina Beach where she was buried on Tuesday. The design for the memorial, expected to be a grand structure, is likely to be ready in the next few days after which construction work would start.

Ever since Jayalalithaa was buried some 30 metres away from where her mentor M.G. Ramachandran lies, thousands of AIADMK cadre and common people have been streaming in to pay their respects to the late Chief Minister. Senior ministers Edappadi K. Palanisamy, P. Thangamani, M.R. Vijayabhaskar, C. Vijayabhaskar and others visited the memorial and paid their respects too.

Highly placed sources in the AIADMK Government told Deccan Chronicle that a grand memorial is likely to be thrown open on February 24, 2017 — on what would have been Jayalalithaa’s 69th birthday. “Dedicating the memorial to the nation on Amma’s birthday would be the greatest tribute that one can pay to her. All efforts would be taken to ensure that the memorial stands tall on that great day,” a senior AIADMK functionary said. Sources revealed a Government Order regarding sanctioning of the memorial is expected in the next couple of days.

A team police officers and officials from PWD visited the memorial site on Thursday to review and oversee security arrangements that have been made to facilitate people to pay their respects. The sources said the design of the memorial would be given to a reputed architect and it is likely to be cleared by the top brass of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK plans to make the memorial imposing one and chose to bury her inside the MGR memorial to ensure that party loyalists would continue to come in droves to pay their respects. Huge crowds of AIADMK loyalists and common people, especially from southern districts, still make it a point to stop at the MGR memorial to pay their respects. And some even tell their children “Ah, I can hear MGR’s watch ticking.”

Tags: j. jayalalithaa, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Odisha youth claims of generating electricity from old Rs 500 notes

Lachman Dundi
 

Watch: Priyanka's shocking blink and you'll miss 2 seconds in Baywatch trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Urvashi Rautela was not invited to Manish Malhotra’s party, she gatecrashed?

One of the few pictures Urvashi upoladed on her social media accounts, captioning it 'official photobomber'.
 

Unlike last time, Aamir Khan to go solo on Koffee With Karan?

Aamir Khan
 

Video: Kolkata security guard can give Arijit Singh a run for his money

Some users spotted him at a Kolkata mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Comedian Vir Das has a fitting response for supporters of political parties

Comedy isn't democratic, but democracy shouldn't be so comedic either (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 dead, 2 injured after 6-storey building collapses in Hyderabad

Rescue operations are underway (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Group politics hits TD women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Suresh Prabhu flags off Vizag steel express

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has chosen Samta Express to promote its brand image.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation goes for Hudco loan

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad High Court stays warrant on MP’s husband

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham