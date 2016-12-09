Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Cash pain just temporary, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 3:16 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 6:29 am IST
The tweets came amid strong attack by Opposition against him over demonetization decision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Amid strong attack by Opposition over demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter to assert that the “short term pain” will pave the way for “long term gains” and insisted that farmers, traders and labourers stand to gain from this step.

In a series of tweets, Mr Modi spoke about the benefits of demonetisation and said the country has a “historic opportunity” to embrace increased cashless payments.

“I salute the people of India for wholeheartedly participating in this ongoing ‘Yagna’ against corruption, terrorism & black money,” he said.

“Together, we must ensure #IndiaDefeatsBlackMoney. This will empower the poor, neo-middle class, middle class & benefit future generations,” the Prime Minister  added.

“I always said that the government’s measure will bring a degree of inconvenience but this short term pain will pave way for long term gains,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the decision has several gains for farmers, traders, labourers, “who are the economic backbone of our nation” and “no longer will the progress and prosperity of rural India be curtailed by corruption & black money. Our villages must get their due.”

He went on to add, “We also have a historic opportunity to embrace increased cashless payments & integrate latest technology in economic transactions.”

The tweets came amid strong attack by Opposition against him over demonetization decision.    

