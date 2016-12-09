Nation, Current Affairs

Bank looted in J&K by suspected militants; MHA asks for detailed report

Published Dec 9, 2016, 3:15 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 3:46 am IST
Sources said the Home Ministry has once again urged the Centre to deploy adequate security cover for banks.
On Thursday, militants attacked a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in South Kashmir’s Pulwama area and managed to escape with Rs 10 lakh after firing several rounds in the air. (Representational image)
New Delhi: In what appears to be a clear fallout of the demonetisation move — which is hampering terror activities in the Kashmir Valley — suspected militants looted a bank in Pulwama area on Thursday. This is the second time in a fortnight terrorists have targeted banks in the Valley.

Security agencies are warning that repeats of such incidents cannot be ruled. The Home Ministry has asked for a detailed report on the bank robberies from the state government.

On Thursday, militants attacked a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in South Kashmir’s Pulwama area and managed to escape with Rs 10 lakh after firing several rounds in the air.

Earlier, on November 21, militants managed to steal Rs 13 lakh from a bank in the Charar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Sources said the Home Ministry has once again urged the Centre to deploy adequate security cover for banks and vehicles transporting the new notes.

Earlier, officials from various intelligence agencies, in a detailed report to the Home Ministry, had claimed that the demonetisation drive had severely crippled the hawala network — one of the biggest sources of funding for terror activities in Kashmir Valley.

