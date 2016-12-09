Nation, Current Affairs

Actress Gautami writes to Narendra Modi on Jayalalithaa’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 7:10 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 5:22 pm IST
Gautami said, her demise is all the more tragic and unsettling because of the circumstances over the past few months.
Gautami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.
Chennai: Film actor Gautami threw a bombshell writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raising several questions relating to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation, treatment and demise. “….a tragedy of such tremendous scale should not go unquestioned and definitely, not unanswered, under any circumstances”, she said in her letter.

Pointing out that “Crores of people are mourning the demise of Jayalalithaa, who was a towering personality in Indian politics and a great inspiration for women from all walks of life”, Gautami said her demise “is all the more tragic and unsettling because of the circumstances over the past few months and the sheer volume of unanswered questions” about her hospitalisation, treatment, reported recovery and very sudden passing.

“There has been a near total blanketing of information regarding these matters. Nobody had been allowed access to her and many dignitaries who visited her with deep concern were denied an opportunity to convey their wishes in person. Why this secrecy and isolation of a beloved public leader and the head of the Tamil Nadu government?” wondered Gautami, while demanding to know who had restricted access to the late CM in hospital and who took decisions about her treatment when her health was in a delicate state.

“Who is responsible for these answers to the people? These and many other burning questions are being asked by the people of Tamil Nadu and I echo their voice in bringing them to your ears, sir”, she told the PM, adding it was a primary concern and right of every Indian to be aware and informed about the state of health of his/her democratically elected leader and his/her ability to perform for the larger good of the people.

“If this be the case with a public figure of this magnitude, then what chance does the common citizen of India have when he fights for his personal rights? The confidence of every Indian in the democratic process that makes our nation so great is precious and must be protected against all odds”, Gautami argued. She told the PM she was writing to him with the complete confidence that her shared her anxiety and determination to uphold the rights of every Indian to be aware and informed of any factor that impacted daily life. “You have proven yourself in many ways to be a leader who is unafraid to stand up for the rights of the common man and I am confident that you will heed the call of your fellow countrymen”, Gautami said in the letter she has posted on Thursday on her blog, even giving her home address and phone number.

