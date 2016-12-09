Nation, Current Affairs

5-storey building collapses in Hyderabad, several feared trapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 12:45 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 12:45 am IST
The mishap occurred around 9.30 pm when work was going on on the sixth floor.
Locals and rescue workers search for bodies feared buried under the debris of a collapsed five-storey building at Nanakramguda on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Several people were believed trapped when a five-storey building under-construction collapsed at Nanakramguda on Thursday evening. The building, located opposite Sadhura Apart-ments is owned by one Satyanarayana Singh.

The mishap occurred around 9.30 pm when work was going on on the sixth floor. The GHMC was alerted a few minutes after the collapse through its call centre. Rescue teams got delayed due to the heavy traffic at Gachibowli.

Several local residents helped in the rescue operation. Two earthmovers were pushed in service to clear the debris. Five ambulances from the 108 emergency service and two from a nearby corporate hospital were sent to the spot.

Emergency personnel and Cyberabad police were still working to pull the bodies out when reports last came in.

The poor quality of construction, illegal floors and two illegal cellars and excavation works in the neighbouring plot are said to have led to the mishap.

GHMC officials said that an excavation work up to 40-foot depth was being carried out by Swagruha Ventures in the neighbouring plot . This is believed to have weakened the building’s foundation.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

