TTV Dhinakaran moves Madras HC to halt council meet called by Edappadi Palanisami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 6:51 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 7:27 am IST
The judge permitted them to file the petition and this would come up for hearing on Monday.
Chennai: AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran’s group has rushed to Madras high court seeking direction to halt a proposed general council meeting of AIADMK party by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami and Deputy Chief Minister O .Panneerselvam in Chennai on September 12.

On behalf of TTV group a special mention was made by senior counsel TV Ramanujam before Justice CV Karthikeyan on Friday. Ramanujam, who appeared on behalf of MLA P. Vetrivel, a prominent member in the TTV group, submitted that they are going to file a petition seeking to stay of the proposed general council meeting of AIADMK party by CM and Deputy CM at Srivari Kalyana Mandapam on September 12. The judge permitted them to file the petition and this would come up for hearing on Monday.

