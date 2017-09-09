Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court bans violent NEET protests in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 9, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 2:08 am IST
A three-judge bench in its interim order, however, allowed peaceful protests without disturbing law and order.
Members of Coimbatore Bar Association raise slogans during a ‘Rail Roko’ protest against NEET Exams and demanding justice for student Anitha's death, in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)
 Members of Coimbatore Bar Association raise slogans during a ‘Rail Roko’ protest against NEET Exams and demanding justice for student Anitha's death, in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday banned violent protests, dharnas, rallies, road/rail rokos or any activity which will result in law and order problem in Tamil Nadu in the aftermath of the suicide of Dalit student Anitha as she could not join MBBS on the basis of higher secondary marks.

In an interim order on a PIL filed by advocate G.S. Mani, a three-judge bench in its interim order, however, allowed peaceful protests without disturbing law and order. 

It said “We may clearly state here that a peaceful protest or criticism or dissent is different than creation of a law and order situation. Every citizen of this country has a fundamental right to peacefully protest and demonstrate, but not to cause a situation that results in violence and paralyzes the law and order situation.”

The bench said “It is directed that it shall be the obligation of the chief secretary, ministry of home amd Government of Tamil Nadu, to ensure that law and order is maintained throughout the State in the wake of the present situation in respect of the Neet. The chief secretary shall see to it that anyone involved in any kind of ‘bandh’ or activity that detrimentally affects law and order in the state shall be booked.”

Tags: anti-neet protests, anitha, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




