Scheme will irrigate 6.025 lakh acres of farmlands, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Published Sep 9, 2017, 6:43 am IST
The lift irrigation scheme will carry 40 TMC of backwaters from Srisailam.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu administers an oath to officials at a function to dedicate the Muchumarri irrigation project to the nation on Friday. (Photo: DC)
KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said his government was thinking of devising a strategy to avoid water wars that may crop up with upper states in future. He said securing the interest of AP farmers was his prime concern.

The CM said Muchumarri lift irritation schemes are the life of Rayalaseema region. It would transform the region into a granary of Andhra Pradesh. Balanced regional development of the state is on the agenda of his government, the CM said.

It was constructed under phase-2 of Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti scheme on the river bed of Tungabadhra in the district. This scheme will irrigate 6.025 lakh acres of farmlands and provide drinking water to 33 lakh people in all districts of Rayalaseema region. This lift irrigation scheme will carry 40 TMC of backwaters from Srisailam reservoir.

Water resources minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, Irrigation Development Corporation chairman K.E. Prabhakar, district collector S. Satyana-rayana and several MLAs participated in Jala Siriki Harathi event.

