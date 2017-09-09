Nation, Current Affairs

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch as Rajnath reaches Srinagar on 4-day visit

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2017, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
The home minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He will hold talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra.

Soon after Singh arrived in Srinagar, reports emerged that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch sector. The Pakistan forces fired small arms, automatics and mortars along Line of Control (LoC), ANI reported, adding that the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

In his four-day visit, the home minister is scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation. He will meet all the stakeholders and also hold a press conference.

The home minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, last month, met Rajnath, reportedly, to drum up support for preventing attempts to remove special status to the state under the Constitution.

Mehbooba is caught in a catch-22 situation over the ongoing matter in the Supreme Court on revoking Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Rajnath Singh had earlier said that a solution to the Kashmir problem, besides terrorism, Naxalism, and the northeast insurgency, will be found before 2022.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort said his government was committed to bring back the "lost glory" of Kashmir.

Tags: rajnath singh, governor nn vohra, mehbooba mufti, rajnath singh kashmir visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

NIA sends fear down spine of those funding terror in J&K: Rajnath Singh
Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, 2 porters injured


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how Pakistani Twitter users reacted over Virat Kohli’s Teachers’ Day tweet

"To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. #HappyTeachersDay," Virat Kohli had said on Twitter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dates are out! Here’s the schedule of India vs Australia, India vs New Zealand series

India will play five ODIs and three Twenty20s against Australia and will take on New Zealand in three ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: BCCI)
 

US Open: Rafael Nadal downs Juan Martin del Potro to set up Kevin Anderson final

Rafael Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion in New York, will be playing in his 23rd Slam final and third this year, looking to add the US title to his record 10th French Open. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon school principal suspended, special panel to probe 7-yr-old's killing

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: Brain dead army man’s organs save ten lives

He worked as driver in Madras engineering group of the Indian army
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham