Mufti seeks fullest implementation of agreement with BJP; liberal funding for J&K

Srinagar: Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Saturday discussed ‘Agenda of the Alliance’ (AoA), the framework of the PDP-BJP coalition at their one-on-one meeting held here.

An official spokesman said that the Chief Minister underscored the need of reaching out to all sections, time bound implementation of the AoA besides seeking regular funding for Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP). The Home Minister is on a 4-day visit of the State.

The spokesman said that the duo at their meeting “discussed the overall situation, implementation of Agenda of the Alliance and execution of the PMDP in the State”. He added, “The CM impressed upon the need to reach out to all sections of the society in the State which has been duly recognized in the AoA. She said the needs and problems of the people of the State have been recognized in the AoA and its implementation needs to be fast paced”.

An official released said that the Home Minister and the Chief Minister recognized the need for timely implementation of the AoA which “provides a definite roadmap to resolve the problems confronting the State”. The Chief Minister, it added, also requested for regular and timely release of funds for various projects under the PMDP.

Later the Home Minister along with Ms. Mufti took a review of the implementation of the Rs. 80,000 crore PMDP in the State. Mr. Singh impressed upon the officers of the State and Central Government to work in a coordinated manner for the in time implementation of the projects under PMDP. He said the PMDP which envisages a developmental and infrastructural revolution in the State is the biggest financial package for J&K so far.

The Union Home Minister asked the officers to complete the projects within the deadline schedule so that people of the State get the benefit of these projects at the earliest. He also suggested taking the benefits of these projects to common masses so that with their involvement in execution, completion results are achieved at the earliest.

In her intervention, the Chief Minister again sought regular and in time release of funds to the State government for executing these projects. She said that given the limited working season and harsh winters in the State, these releases have to fast-paced and furthered.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh was also present in the meeting whereas J&K’s Chief Secretary, B B Vyas and OSD to Union Home Minister, Amrindra Kumar Senger briefed the meeting in detail about various categories of projects taken in hand under PMDP.

The meeting was informed 63 projects have been taken up under PMDP by 15 Union ministries through 39 executing agencies. Of them around 80 percentof the projects stand formally sanctioned, the meeting was told.

Out of the total outlay, Rs 21,988 crore have been released under the package and five projects have already been completed while as seven projects are likely to be completed soon, the meeting was informed.

Of the projects in progress, the meeting was informed, are 22 major road projects in the State which include some big ticket works like semi ring road projects for Srinagar and Jammu, Kargil-Zanaskar road, Udhampur-Ramban and Ramban-Banihal stretches of National Highway and which are in various stages of completion.

The meeting was informed that the IIM at Jammu has started functioning from transit accommodation with an off campus at Narkara, Budgam. Similarly, the IIT at Jammu has also started functioning at Jammu and the process of raising infrastructure at the two institutes has also been started. Similarly under AMRUT, the meeting was informed, the DPRs of 56 out of 59 projects have been approved, out of which 27 projects have been started.

Under the Himayat programme, a target of training more than one lakh youth for the coming five years of the State has been fixed with prople placement linkages, the meeting was informed. Similarly indoor stadia are being constructed at 10 district headquarters, the meeting was told.

Among the 11 projects to be taken up for execution include some ambitious projects like Rs 5100 crore Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch road project, Rs 1,800 crore Srinagar-Shopian-Qazigund road project, Rs 2,700 crore 105 kilometre long connectivity project for various tourist destinations and and Rs 1,800 crore Zojila tunnel project.