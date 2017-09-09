Nation, Current Affairs

Killer T-junctions claimed 5,304 lives in 2016 in Telangana

Engineering department needs to rectify design flaws: Expert.
Hyderabad: T-junctions in the state claimed 5,304 lives in 2016. In most cases, the mishaps were caused by over-speeding drivers.

The state occupies the No.3 slot at the national-level for highest number of persons killed at T-junctions, 

At least 659 persons were killed in the state when the signal was red and 552 lost their life when the signal was blinking. Y-junctions, four-arm junction and roundabouts are known for their fatal nature.

Data released by the Union ministry revealed that at least 104 persons were killed  due to use of mobile phones in TS and 83 perished in Andhra, where 2,665 persons lost their lives at T-junctions in 2016. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu top the chart.

numbers

Mr T. Krishna Prasad, TS director-general of road safety and railways, said, “T-junctions are located where a village road merges with the state or the National highways. The normal speed on the highway is 80kmph and those coming from villages  move between 40 and 60 kmph,  causing collision at T-junctions. This is due to engineering defects and human errors. At T-junctions, the road is supposed to be a bell-mouth, facilitating entry of vehicles on to the highway. There are also encroachments by shops.”

“The drivers often fail to spot the road from villages. The engineering department should redesign T-junctions to rectifying their current defects,” he added.

About the deaths in the urban areas, Mr Krishna Prasad said,  “In 2016,as many as 386 deaths were reported in Hyderabad, excluding the figures from Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other police commissionarates. As the police is absent in the night, people jump red lights. Vehicles also move at a high speed during the night due to sparse traffic.”

