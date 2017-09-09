Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Policeman killed, 2 injured in a terrorists attack in Anantnag

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 7:42 pm IST
The incident took place 500 yards from venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting that is going to take place on Sunday.
Terrorists attack on a police party
 Terrorists attack on a police party

Anantnag (J&K): One policeman lost his life while two others were injured in a terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday.

The incident took place 500 yards from venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting that is going to take place on Sunday.

The terrorists attacked on a police party at a bus-stand in Anantnag in which Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad died.

Singh is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on a four-day tour. On Saturday, he held talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra.

Rajnath will also meet all the stakeholders and also hold a press conference.

the Home Minister is scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation.

The Home Minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.

Tags: anantnag attack, kashmir unrest, policeman killed, rajnath singh
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

20 passengers injured, smoke spotted on Bhutan Airlines aircraft at Kolkata airport

Preliminary investigation revealed that a smoke broke out due to a suspected short circuit in the auxiliary power unit, which supplies additional power, of the aircraft, sources said. (Photo: DC)

Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch as Rajnath reaches Srinagar on 4-day visit

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reached Srinagar for his four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

3 held for conspiring to help Ram Rahim escape during Panchkula violence

Head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had come with full planning of the violence that happened after the verdict in rape case. (Photo: PTI)

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon school principal suspended, special panel to probe 7-yr-old's killing

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham