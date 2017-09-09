J&K: Policeman killed, 2 injured in a terrorists attack in Anantnag

Anantnag (J&K): One policeman lost his life while two others were injured in a terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday.

The incident took place 500 yards from venue of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting that is going to take place on Sunday.

The terrorists attacked on a police party at a bus-stand in Anantnag in which Constable Imtiyaz Ahmad died.

Singh is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on a four-day tour. On Saturday, he held talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor NN Vohra.

Rajnath will also meet all the stakeholders and also hold a press conference.

the Home Minister is scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation.

The Home Minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.