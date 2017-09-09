7-yr-old's killing a warning for teachers to be more attentive: Javadekar

Varun Thakur, father of the student who was allegedly murdered at Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Pune: Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the sad and tragic murder of a second grade student of the Ryan International School in Bhondsi, Haryana, should serve as a warning to the academic fraternity to be more attentive and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

"The school teachers need to be more attentive, this is kind of a warning. The investigation is going on. Police has reached the accused and I believe that justice will be served soon," said Javadekar.

He also called on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to keep an eye on schools running under its supervision.

Prakash Javadekar said the government has asked for a report on the incident and his ministry will take necessary steps after going through it.

"Parents leave their kids in buses and leave, but there are so many students in school, we need to think about their safety as well and that's why I have asked a team that will go when the reports come to us and what remedies could be implemented. This is not just a CBSE issue, but is the question on the children's safety," Javadekar said.

Javadekar also said that investigation would be undertaken into how did, the conductor and the driver enter the school premises when parents are not allowed to enter.

He further said that the police investigation report is yet to come.

Speaking on the murder, Harayana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said, "I will be going to Gurugram tomorrow. I have my smpathies with the child's parents. The culprit won't be spared."

Meanwhile, the principal of the school has been suspended following the murder of the seven-year-old student, a lawyer of the victim's parents said.

The body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school , with his throat slit, on Friday.

"Action against school management is sure. The principal of the school has been suspended," the lawyer of the victim told media.

The seven-year-old was allegedly killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested yesterday.

Hours after the incident, the Gurugram Police confirmed that the accused bus conductor tried to sexually assault the child before killing him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh told that accused killed the boy when he tried to resist.

The Ryan International School expressed grief and assured co-operation in the investigation of murder case.

A statement released by the school authority stated that, "The police are investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family."