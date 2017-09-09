Nation, Current Affairs

Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 11:57 am IST
The police have seized explosives and fire crackers, and sealed the Dera Sacha Sauda premises.
A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)
 A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: An illegal explosives factory was found inside the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda during a search operation at the premises, an official said on Saturday.

“Explosives and fire crackers were seized,” Deputy Director of Haryana PR Department Satish Mehra told ANI.

The police have sealed the Dera premises. Heavy security was put in place at Satnam Chowk in Sirsa as the search operation, which began on Friday, continues for second day.

On Friday, the police seized plastic currency from the Dear headquarters. The plastic currency was also found in the markets near the premises.

These currency tokens, which are given in exchange of money, were used to purchase commodities inside the Dera.

A computer,  hard disks, cash and medicines without label or brand were also recovered during the search operation.

A curfew was imposed in the areas surrounding the Dera on Friday and the authorities declare that there will be no relaxation in these areas till the search operation is underway.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on September 5 given orders to conduct a search operation at the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

 

Tags: dera sacha sauda, search operation, dera sacha sauda headquarters, explosives factory
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa


Related Stories

Sirsa search op: Plastic currency used at Dera, found in nearby markets
Cash, medicines without label seized during search ops at Dera HQ


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dates are out! Here’s the schedule of India vs Australia, India vs New Zealand series

India will play five ODIs and three Twenty20s against Australia and will take on New Zealand in three ODIs and three Twenty20s. (Photo: BCCI)
 

US Open: Rafael Nadal downs Juan Martin del Potro to set up Kevin Anderson final

Rafael Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion in New York, will be playing in his 23rd Slam final and third this year, looking to add the US title to his record 10th French Open. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Chinese woman begs family for caesarean delivery before killing herself

She jumped from the fifth floor (Photo: YouTube)
 

Curved displays who? Holographic screens for smartphones are here

To explain this in simple words, the display will throw up light in a manner that will let you see 3D images emerge from the screen. (Representative Image)
 

Baby born with 7 fully developed teeth leaves doctor baffled in Ahmedabad

There have been cases of babies being born with one or two teeth but not seven (Photo: YouTube)
 

Desperate family ready for risky surgery to separate conjoined twins

The girls have an understanding but end up fighting at times (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gurgaon: Protest over 7-yr-old's killing; father demands action against school

The 7-year-old schoolboy was found with throat slit in the toilet of the school on Friday morning. (Photos: ANI Twitter/PTI)

55 infants dead at Nashik hospital due to lack of ventilators, oxygen cylinders

In August, around 350 kids were admitted in the hospital and out of those 55 kids lost their life. In picture: Dr GM Hole. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: Brain dead army man’s organs save ten lives

He worked as driver in Madras engineering group of the Indian army

Jaipur: Clashes erupt after policeman hits woman; 1 cop dead, 10 injured

At least 10 policemen were also injured in the clashes that took place in Jaipur’s Ramganj area. (Photos: ANI/Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: Why is Kaliannan still in post after superannuation?

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham