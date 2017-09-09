Illegal explosives factory found inside Dera HQ as search continues on Day 2

A view of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Tuesday, a day after its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced 10 years in jail in each of the two rape cases against him. (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: An illegal explosives factory was found inside the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda during a search operation at the premises, an official said on Saturday.

“Explosives and fire crackers were seized,” Deputy Director of Haryana PR Department Satish Mehra told ANI.

The police have sealed the Dera premises. Heavy security was put in place at Satnam Chowk in Sirsa as the search operation, which began on Friday, continues for second day.

On Friday, the police seized plastic currency from the Dear headquarters. The plastic currency was also found in the markets near the premises.

These currency tokens, which are given in exchange of money, were used to purchase commodities inside the Dera.

A computer, hard disks, cash and medicines without label or brand were also recovered during the search operation.

A curfew was imposed in the areas surrounding the Dera on Friday and the authorities declare that there will be no relaxation in these areas till the search operation is underway.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on September 5 given orders to conduct a search operation at the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.