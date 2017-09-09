Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro Rail tickets may cost Rs 20 to Rs 50

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 2:30 am IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) fares are yet to be finalised though commercial operations on the first 30-km phase will be launched between November 28 and 30, HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.

He said  the project developer L&T had been asked to submit proposals on fares which the government will examine and approve in October. 

The price band was fixed at Rs 8 to Rs 19 in April 2011. In March last year, municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Assembly that the price band would be Rs 13 to Rs 25 as per existing market costs.  With costs shooting up due to the delay in completing the project, there are indications that the price band could be increased to Rs 20 to Rs 50.

Mr Reddy said a ‘seamless smart card’ and an app will be launched for commuters, which would cover RTC and Metro Rail services. He said that government does not owe any arrears to L&T. “The company had sought some funds from the government on the grounds of increased project costs but we made it clear that it would not be possible as per the agreement,” he said.

“We will build skyways to help Metro commuters to avoid crossing the roads to enter or exit the stations. RTC buses will be given priority to provide transportation for commuters at Metro Rail stations. We will launch electric vehicles,” Mr Reddy said.

32 stations will have parking faciities

Parking developed by L&T:

Ameerpet (Chalees Makanan)
Panjagutta (Govt. quarters)
Parade Ground (GHMC office)
Miyapur open land (terminal station)
Balanagar (Huda truck terminal)
Irrum Manzil (govt. quarters)
Malakpet (govt. quarters)
LB Nagar (open space before indoor stadium)
Falaknuma open land (terminal station)
Hitec City (NIFT/ ATDC land)
Nagole terminal station
Raidurg
Yousufguda (Gallery)
Old Gandhi Hospital land (Sec’underbad west station)
Dhobighat land at MGBS
Kukatpally (school land)
Rasoolpura (Police quarters land)

Parking developed by HMR

Uppal
Secunderabad
Paradise
Begumpet
Madhuranagar
Jubilee Hills check post
Madhapur
Yousufguda
Bharatnagar
Nampally
Gandhi Bhavan
MGBS
Victoria Memorial
Narayanguda station
Sultan Bazaar (Putlibowli)

Tags: hyderabad metro rail (hmr), rtc buses, n.v.s. reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




